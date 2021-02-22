UAE start-up North Ladder completes $5m funding round

UAE-based North Ladder, a secured trading platform for pre-owned luxury assets and electronics, has announced a $5 million Series A funding round led by regional venture capital firm BECO Capital, which will be used to scale up its technology platform, enhance customer experience and pursue further geographic expansion.

Formerly known as BuyBack Bazaar, the disruptive technology platform, which was founded in 2018, provides verified buyers access to second-hand goods and instant cash.

To date, the platform has witnessed over 15,000 transactions in the UAE, with over 85 different nationalities served while earning a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating. In 2021, the start-up is looking to establish its presence in Saudi Arabia and the United States, with a focus on “scaling significantly” in the next 18 to 24 months.

Left To Right: Bilal Karimbath, CTO, Pishu Ganglani, co-founder & COO, Sandeep Shetty, co-founder & CEO, Ricky Husaini, co-founder & CIO.

“North Ladder has demonstrated tremendous success with its unique model of helping customers access immediate funds against their assets. The provision of a seamless and trusted digital platform for the sale of pre-owned goods has immense socially transformative potential at a global scale,” said Dany Farha, CEO and managing partner, BECO Capital.

The company recently appointed Sandeep Shetty, former managing director of the core ride hailing business at Careem, as co-founder and chief executive officer. He joins the leadership team of co-founders Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini.

Shetty said: “Our exciting partnership with the region’s leading investor BECO Capital gives us the opportunity to scale operations in the UAE and expand to other strategic markets, with the mission of meaningfully impacting people across all strata of society.

“Our global auction brings professional buyers from around the world to compete and provide local customers with the best prices and no hidden surprises.”