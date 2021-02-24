London’s Hambro Perks says there is a wealth of talented MENA entrepreneurs

Hambro Perks, a London-headquartered tech VC firm, with a history of investing in the Middle East, said there is a wealth of talented entrepreneurs in the region, following their recent announcement to back early-stage regional start-ups.

The company has announced the first close of its $50 million venture fund focused on backing early-stage start-ups across the Middle East and North Africa.

“There is a wealth of talented regional entrepreneurs developing innovative businesses and we are excited about partnering with them to help them develop their ideas and scale their companies,” said Dominic Perks, co-founder and CEO of Hambro Perks.

The ‘Oryx Fund’ is domiciled in Abu Dhabi Global Market and is focused on fintech, health technology and education technology.

The fund has attracted investment from a number of regional and international investors, including Jada Fund of Funds, Saudi Venture Capital Company and Riyadh Valley Company alongside prominent regional families.

Prior to establishing a dedicated fund for MENA investments, the Oryx Fund team made a number of investments in the region across multiple industry verticals including fintech and logistics tech.

“We are honoured to have received backing from renowned investors such as Jada Fund of Funds and Saudi Venture Capital Company, and we share their belief in the potential for technology start-ups in the region.”

Dominic Perks, co-founder and CEO of Hambro Perks.

With bases in London, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, Hambro Perks existing investments in the region include Sarwa, an online platform that makes investing in global markets simple and affordable for investors in the Middle East.

Other notable investments include What3Words, a global geocoding system and fast growing start-ups including Tempo, Muzmatch, Akoni, Bubble Student and Blend Media.

”The growth in local VC activities has significantly increased in recent years and Saudi start-ups were able to attract funding despite the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr. Khalid Al-Saleh, CEO of Riyadh Valley Company.

“Our investment in the Oryx fund is directed to further support the entrepreneurship scene is Saudi Arabia and bridge the gap in pre-seed and seed stage funding to enable the commercialisation of innovation in universities and technology hubs across the region,” he said.

Hambro Perks sees potential in the region for transport apps, agri-tech, telco payments and hydroponic farming.

Ali Qaiser, director and head of Middle East at Hambro Perks.

Ali Qaiser, general partner and head of Middle East at Hambro Perks, said the ‘newness’ of technology in the GCC means there is still space the creation for ‘generalist’ firms.

“It’s very early days for tech and fintech in the region. The financial sector is ripe for revolution, particularly in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain,” Qaiser previously told Arabian Business.