Abu Dhabi venture builder looking to fill gaps for start-ups

Hatch & boost has launched in the Middle East with the aim of reducing the rate of start-up failure by using a shared pool of resources, ultimately bringing the capital cost down for budding entrepreneurs.

The company offers a sector agnostic model, which focuses heavily on environmental and social governance (ESG) and sustainability. It co-creates start-ups alongside entrepreneurs, guiding them from concept stage to market.

Faris Mesmar, co-founder and managing partner of Hatch & Boost.

Faris Mesmar, co-founder and managing partner of hatch & boost, said: “The start-up scene in the UAE has evolved considerably in recent years, and today it is a hotspot for start-up activity, supported by an excellent entrepreneur-friendly infrastructure. Any healthy ecosystem, however, will have gaps that still need to be filled – this is where we come in.

“Our mission at hatch & boost is to bridge the gap between ideation and growth through our unique venture building model which offers hands-on support from a startup’s early-most stages.”

Hatch & boost has already launched two successful tech startups – World of Farming (WoF), an AgriTech start-up, with a mission to address animal feed production and supply chain challenges facing all types of livestock farming; and My Lily Box, an all-in-one FemTech hygiene and self-care platform aimed at de-stigmatising female health in the region and providing women with access to all their favourite personalised healthcare content and products – with another three in the works.

Sami Khoreibi, CEO of Incubayt Investments.

Sami Khoreibi, CEO of Incubayt Investments, and hatch & boost founding investor and chairman, said: “There has been tremendous progress when it comes to making the entire ecosystem from registration through to capital raise an entrepreneur friendly experience. There is still a white space, however, when it comes to risk appetite for some early-stage investment, and this space is being filled by venture builders like hatch & boost – creating a vehicle for successful early-stage investment that provides the right corporate governance and suits a broader range of regional investors.”

Predominantly operating in the UAE, hatch & boost has plans for further expansion across the region in the coming years, into markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.