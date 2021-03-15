On-demand laundry startup eyes further growth in the region

An on-demand laundry digital platform, with a presence in the UAE, has its eyes set on further growth following the completion of their $3.5 million Series A fundraising round.

Founder and CEO of Laundryheap Deyan Dimitrov said he always found getting laundry done while on a business trip to be a hassle, either because the accommodation did not provide that service or because it was too pricey. It was hard to find an independent laundromat or dry cleaner in a new country, especially one that operated for long hours, he added.

“Very early on, I identified that [laundry] is a very inefficient and fragmented market consisting of a lot of small dry cleaners operating inefficiently. So the thinking was that by adding technology, we can help the existing businesses become more efficient and at the same time add value to our users,” he explained.

Founded in London in 2014, Laundryheap began operating in Dubai in 2018 and counts the emirate as its first market in the region and the third globally.

It has since expanded to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and is also operating in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. The startup currently has a team of 70 people in 22 cities across the globe.

Coronavirus has accelerated the speed by which consumers have embraced completing services online, instead of just buying things, said Dimitrov. Laundryheap has witnessed 60 to 80 percent growth month-on-month in the number of orders since March 2020.

“I think all these online services were doing well before the pandemic but what the pandemic really created is this extra demand because of people being stuck at home and wanting things to come to them rather than for them to venture out,” said Dimitrov.

While previously demand on Laundryheap was fuelled by people wanting their shirts and dresses dry cleaned for work, this changed when employees moved to work from home during the lockdown and so the startup had to adapt.

Founder and CEO of Laundryheap Deyan Dimitrov.

“We started doing a lot more laundry versus dry cleaning and we tried to promote our other services such as laundry for large items like duvet covers and curtains. We also introduced contactless collection of laundry and an extra-hot laundry service as further precautions against coronavirus,” explained Dimitrov.

“We also found a market in those who were stuck away from their home country during the early days of travel restrictions,” he added.

Laundryheap partners with several local service providers within each market, operating on the belief that local partners understand the market the best, explained Dimitrov.

“Often they have been doing this for years already so they already have expertise in the field. The value we add is in the ease of ordering and the convenience we provide our customers,” said Dimitrov.

The startup had recently raised $3.5 million as part of a Series A round led by Sova VC, an international London-based investor focused on backing early-stage tech startups, and plans to cement its presence in the region.

Laundryheap has witnessed 60 to 80 percent growth month-on-month in the number of orders since March 2020.

“This is a really important region for us and a big part of this funding is going to go here because we see a lot of opportunity for our business here,” said Dimitrov.

“We believe that we barely scratched the surface and there is a lot of opportunity in the markets so our goal is to promote our services further. It is one of these services that is very sticky which means that when you use it once, it becomes addictive,” he continued.