How a Dubai-based start-up is helping find a home for unwanted items

Gina Broodryk, co-founder of Preloved Nation, is confident she has all the ingredients to succeed with a start-up that was initially created as a means of disposing of a kitchen oven.

“It’s a community for like-minded people to gift, sell, recycle, and create repurposing opportunities,” she told Arabian Business.

“We focus on living mindfully, paying it forward and being respectful to nature. We offer individuals a sustainable way to move their unwanted well-loved items, thereby extending the life journey of each item and ultimately being kind to the environment.”

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Broodryk explains where the concept came from, how the company is funded and where she would like to see Preloved Nation in the months and years ahead.

When did you come up with the idea of Preloved Nation or realise there was a gap in the market for the business?

It all started with an oven. It had been standing there in the kitchen for well over a year, not being used, but we did not want to sell it and could not find the right home to gift it to. Still in working condition, it could be a blessing to someone who really needed it. We looked at platforms where items could be gifted or traded, but we did not find a place that shared our mindset. Sure, we found classified websites, but we wanted more. We wanted an easy way to gift items, a convenient way to sell and communicate with buyers, arrange delivery, and contribute positively to our community. So, if you cannot find it, create it yourself.

Gina Broodryk, co-founder of Preloved Nation.

That is when we saw an opportunity to create a platform, an ecosystem to reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, but with purpose.

With our outlook on applying circular economy practices into our business, we felt we could fill this gap in the market.

What is your business plan?

We are a profit-for-purpose entity. Our business model is based on positively impacting our community, the lives of people, and the environment. Our social mission is driving and leading our business forward. We are aligning that with being self-sustained, to further cater to the mission and values we stand for.

Our platform promotes kindness between community members, something that has really become much needed during the time of Covid-19, making it easy to gift preloved items that someone else might need or can benefit from.

Selling a preloved item supports our circular economy model and often helps contribute to the income of a household affected by Covid-19. We are also launching Shop for Purpose, our repurpose green shop that is open to all individuals and companies who would like to showcase their repurposed products.

We are open to collaborate with any entity that shares the same vision, and in line with our values.

We offer a secure and convenient platform that creates a space for like-minded individuals to display their preloved items and transact safely.

Is the company bootstrapped or have you raised capital from investors? Can you take us through your funding journey?

We are bootstrapped, self-funded, with no intention to raise capital for now. However, we are open to explore further ventures.

Where would you like to see the company in the next five years?

As a flagship brand and platform that enables people and communities to work together in spreading kindness, and positively impact the environment through the application of our solutions that were inspired by our four corner stones: reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose.

What is your vision for the company?

Our vision is to pay it forward and positively impact our surroundings (our community and the environment) with what we can. Every good deed makes a difference.