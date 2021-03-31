Invest in Sharjah, Sheraa partner to link tech start-ups with investors

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has partnered to link tech start-ups to an investor pool.

As part of the understanding, Sheraa will join Invest in Sharjah’s local and international delegations to promote and attract tech startups to the thriving startup ecosystem in Sharjah. Invest in Sharjah will also offer Sheraa startups discounted Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed) services and Entrepreneur Card benefits.

“We are proud to officially welcome Invest in Sharjah as a Strategic Partner. Together, we will advance our shared vision of supporting the growth of innovative startups as well as establishing Sharjah as a leader on the global entrepreneurship stage,” said Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa.

Since its inception, Sheraa has supported 114 startups that have gone on to generate over $125 million in revenue, raise over $74 million in investment and create over 1,300 jobs.

Invest in Sharjah CEO Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, said: “As an entity committed to driving Sharjah’s position as the preferred investment destination in MENA, Invest in Sharjah is proud to partner with Sheraa, who has been successfully developing a blueprint for nurturing successful startups in the region, paving the way for new promising investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in Sharjah.”

More broadly, the UAE has become a hotspot for entrepreneurs globally because of the ease of doing business and access to talent and visas.

In June 2020, Sharjah was recognized as the number one high-growth ecosystem in the 2020 Global Startup Ecosystem Report.

The report cited Sharjah’s commitment to research and innovation, the access to high-caliber talent through the University City, and the presence of regional sub-sector strengths such as education technology and the creative economy, as key assets in the Sharjah ecosystem.