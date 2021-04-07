Dubai-based entrepreneur mixing tradition with technology in start-up launches

As the debate rages on about the future of brick-and-mortar retail against e-commerce, Dubai-based Lebanese entrepreneur Bilal Kabbani has co-founded businesses in both camps.

Over the last 12 months, in the middle of a global health pandemic, Kabbani has partnered to launch a direct-to-consumer, e-commerce underwear brand, at one end of the spectrum; and at the other end a barbershop in Dubai’s Business Bay, which opened its doors in October last year.

He told Arabian Business: “I didn’t give it much thought whether I wanted to start an e-commerce business or a bricks-and-mortar business. At the end of the day it’s what I know best and what I know is digital, because it’s where I’ve been working for the past decade. So digital e-commerce, digital marketing, that’s my forte and it would make a lot of sense for me to be invested in that space.

“The bricks-and-mortar for me, I enjoy the simplicity of businesses as well. The traditional business of somebody coming into a shop and buying something, whether it’s a product or a service, and then leaving.

“It’s a bit schizophrenic maybe that I’m on the far end of technology and I enjoy that very much, but I also enjoy the simplicity of the centuries-old way of doing trade.”

Kabbani, who has over 13 years of industry experience in strategy, consulting and marketing communications, currently works as head of travel and hospitality for Google across the MENA region.

However, he admitted he has always had that entrepreneurial “itch”, which needed scratching. And while he said many ideas had come and gone without reaching fruition, the concept of opening a barbershop wasn’t something he had every really considered.

“The barbershop grew out of a friendship that developed between me and my barber here in Dubai,” he explained.

Dubai-based Lebanese entrepreneur Bilal Kabbani

“When you meet somebody who is passionate about their craft, they make you also fall in love with whatever it is they are doing. If you had told me that one day I would start or open a barbershop I would tell you that this type of business doesn’t mean much to me.”

And so Bô Barbershop was born, at a time when the emirate was slowly recovering from coronavirus-enforced lockdowns, when social distancing saw the capacity of premises reduced, and when confidence to return to any semblance of normality remained low.

Like many, Kabbani revealed he bought his own DIY hairdressing kit. “I was one of those people. I still have a machine that’s gathering dust in my bathroom and I paid not a small amount to get it and I think I used it once,” he said.

Obviously he’s biased, but he said he much prefers the visit to the barbershop. And he’s not alone.

He said: “Obviously nobody expected for things to last this long, but to tell you the truth, we’ve been overwhelmed by how well we’re doing given the situation.”

While Undergoods, which spent two years in the research and development phase, launched in May last year with just six products selling online and has quickly developed into an international operation with a range of 30 products available through the company’s website.

Kabbani said: “Undergoods was born out of a need. When it comes to underwear it’s something that men don’t talk much about but it’s also something very important for their everyday comfort. We take it for granted that whatever we are wearing is the best thing out there, but when you actually look a little bit closer to this area of male underwear, you discover that we are overpaying for underwear that’s heavily marketed using celebrity endorsements and big brand names and fashion brands.”

And while the forms of selling may be poles apart, Kabbani admitted both catered to a specific need of the male population.

“The barbershop is a brick-and-mortar, traditional type of business, with overhead costs, with salaries, with electricity bills, with phone bills, all of that traditional cost structure that comes with a traditional business, even though we try to integrate some innovations of online booking and so on. Whereas the underwear business is purely online, it’s an e-commerce business where we don’t have any employees today, we use a lot of freelancers, we use a lot of online platforms to find freelancers and work with them,” he said.

“In a way they are very different, but in another way we are catering to the male segment and I belong to that segment, I’m a customer of Undergoods, I’m a customer of Bo. Maybe it was easy for me to understand that segment. If you were to tell me today to create a brand for female underwear or female hairdressers I would really find it very difficult because I don’t understand that segment.”