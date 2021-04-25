Innovation hub in Abu Dhabi to act as launchpad for tech start-ups

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a world-leading hub for innovation with the creation of a new hub aimed at providing tech start-ups with a platform to thrive.

ZonesCorp, one of the largest operators of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Block 7 Investments, a joint venture between EFIRE Capital Holdings Limited of Abu Dhabi and Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad of Malaysia, that will see the development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub in the heart of the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

The new development caters to key sectors like healthcare, computer science, robotics, mobility, renewable energy and sustainable advance materials. Block 7 is designed to function as a breeding ground for innovation-driven industries with ultra-modern infrastructure, robust services, and a unique set-up that links intelligent living space leveraging ZonesCorp’s existing manufacturing ecosystem.

The development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub will take advantage of ZonesCorp’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, a leading regional manufacturing hub that will also service the biopharma, environmental technologies, mobility, and ICT sectors amongst others.

Spread over 820,000 square metres, it will also include a host of dedicated IT facilities, smart office complexes, exhibition centres, as well as retail and entertainment spaces.

Abdullah Al Hameli, head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “In line with the leadership’s vision to foster a sustainable economy driven by innovation, the Innovation Hub’s promise of intelligent living will complement Abu Dhabi’s industrial strength and create numerous opportunities for coming generations of youth to venture into some of the world’s most transformative industrial fields.”

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, said: “Our collaboration with Block 7 is in line with ZonesCorp’s strategy of developing Abu Dhabi as an industrial and innovation hub.

“Leveraging ZonesCorp’s growing industrial ecosystem, this project will not only deliver ground-breaking concepts and solutions for the benefit of the global manufacturing industry, but will also showcase how we can combine technology, innovation, and the human element within a single environment.

“This project fits well with our existing plans to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and manufacturing sectors bringing R&D, education and technology to the world as well as a model for others to emulate.”