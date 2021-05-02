Saudi Arabia could be best MENA start-up ecosystem within two years, investment expert says

A friendlier regulatory framework for company registration in the country can further bolster the Kingdom’s attractiveness to foreign investors and start-up founders.

Saudi Arabia could emerge as the number one start-up ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the next two years, once the country establishes its proposed free zones for promotion of various sectors, a leading investment expert said.

“I think Saudi is going to be number one in the coming two years [in the start-up ecosystem in MENA region],” Abdullah Alaraj, co-founder and chairman of Riyadh Angel Investors, an angel network in Saudi Arabia, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“Even though the UAE comes before [currently], some of these companies who are based in the UAE are Saudi companies because [of] the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai legislations.

“Once Saudi launches its free zone and the new legislations, the UAE numbers will drop for sure,” said Alaraj, who is also the managing partner of Saudi-focused venture capital Nama Ventures and a member of the UK Business Angel Association (UKBAA).

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said last November that the country planned to launch special economic zones dedicated to several sectors in 2021 as part of its efforts to attract foreign investors.

Speaking ahead of the G20 meeting in the kingdom, al-Falih said that in addition to attracting higher investment volumes, the proposed free zones would focus on qualitative growth in areas such as cloud computing, renewable energy, tourism, culture, entertainment and logistics.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih

According to Alaraj, one of the major issues in the development of start-ups and increased investments in Saudi Arabia is related to how companies are registered.

“The current regulations for companies are not venture capital (VC) friendly. That is why we require the companies to register in the ADGM, Cayman, BVI, etc. I know the government is working on that at the moment,” Alaraj said.

“Once the new legislation is done, things will change dramatically. But in any event with government support to angel and venture capital investments, things are moving in the right direction to position Saudi as the regional start-up hub in less than five years,” Alaraj said.

Alaraj, an academic-turned-investor and a Silicon Valley veteran, said: “Whatever UAE does to attract talent and start-ups, once Saudi offers the same then we will see the move to Saudi. We know that the UAE was a gateway to Saudi in the past, but it is not anymore.”

Alaraj, who has seeded several start-ups in the US and UK, said Saudi Arabia has also announced several packages and incentives to attract talent, similar to what the UAE has announced recently.

Abdullah Alaraj, co-founder and chairman of Riyadh Angel Investors

He was referring to the $8.2 billion package the UAE government announced recently to support start-ups and SMEs announced by the UAE government recently.

The UAE authorities have also announced a series of measures such as long-term 10-year visas and remote working facilities for promoting foreign direct investment and talent into the country.