Behind the Emirati start-up bringing affordable healthy food to the UAE

For one Emirati entrepreneur, coronavirus was a turning point when she realised how fragile life is and decided to give something back to her community by launching a business which brings affordable and natural products to the UAE.

Tahany Taher, who is also senior vice president at an Emirati bank, saw that parents with children who have food allergies were struggling to afford their dietary needs during the pandemic when many salaries were cut.

In response, she launched Hayawiia, an online platform and store (in Dubai’s Al Quoz) with healthy and natural products that Taher sources from small-scale female-owned businesses in Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and Vietnam. A month into its launch, Hayawiia, Arabic for vitality, has 25 exclusive brands and 1,000 non-perishable products.

In a wide reaching interview with Arabian Business, Taher outlined her business model and growth plans, which include launching a mobile app and regional expansion.

Tahany Taher, co-founder of Hayawiia

How did the concept of Hayawiia come about?

Prior to the pandemic, I was quite busy with my work, as I travelled 10 days a month on business, and with my family.

As a banker, I meet a lot of clients and I had plenty of opportunities to start up my own business but it wasn’t my calling at the time. Coronavirus hit home pretty quickly. I spent the whole year at home and lost young and old friends to the virus. My husband and I also know many people who lost their jobs or got pay cuts during the pandemic.

This experience made us realise that life is fickle and that we needed to do something, in our own little way, to help.

I have lots of family members and friends with children who have different food allergies and because of the salary cuts, it was difficult for them to continue affording to meet those dietary requirements. That was when we saw an opportunity in finding an alternative to expensive health food.

What is Hayawiia’s competitive edge?

Before I launched a business, the banker in me needed to make sure of the numbers so we hired a company to conduct a survey where they interviewed 180 families in Dubai, across nationalities and economic levels. I already knew the answer but I got the validation I needed in terms of chemical-free food being unaffordable in the UAE.

So we launched Hayawiia to bring in chemical-free quality food which is affordable – these are the two cornerstones of our business.

What is your business model?

The foods that come here are usually imported from the West and so have high tax and shipping costs along with the currency difference which adds up.

I am sourcing from the East very close to the UAE, from places like India and Sri Lanka, for the majority of my products and also from Vietnam and Thailand.

Also, food is not my main line of business so when I am bringing in the products, I am not adding a 150 percent margin, which is the norm in any supermarket or restaurant. My margins are very small, which makes it very affordable for the end consumer.

For me, it was very clear that this has to be a viable and self-sustainable project eventually, but it was not about us making big margins. Our margins are between 30 to 40 percent and our business model is more volume-driven rather than margin-driven.

Who do you source your products from?

I am very keen to support SMEs and women entrepreneurs so most of the people we choose to work with fit that criteria. Because I am helping them, I am getting amazing products to our consumers in Dubai at affordable prices.

The people we source from in India and Sri Lanka are women entrepreneurs running small businesses who would not be able to afford a presence in Dubai without Hayawiia. I am not dealing with big boys and I feel I’m helping these communities in developing countries bounce back from Covid-19 by buying from them.

What are your expansion plans?

We will be launching our mobile app in a week and are currently on El Grocer and Instashop with plans to be present on Noon as well soon.

We have also been approached by UAE-based distributors who want to take on some of our brands so hopefully you will see us on a lot more shelves across the country.

We will be looking at supplying for the F&B industry through vegan or keto restaurants and catering to businesses which offer monthly food plans, but this is a whole other vertical which needs special attention. At this point, my focus is to create awareness around the brand and focus on B2C (business to consumer) before moving on to B2B (business to business) and then regional expansion.

To me, the UAE is a proof of concept and I definitely wanted to start here and then cover the GCC. Because my margins are so small, I need to have scale and to get that I need to get into other countries.

After the UAE, I am starting with the smaller GCC countries such as Bahrain and Kuwait within the next year before eventually taking on Saudi Arabia which needs a bigger investment.

Is the company bootstrapped and do you plan on raising capital from investors?

Initial funding was completely from our savings, myself and my husband Akram. There was no loaning or borrowing involved during set up or launch phase.

Moving forward, raising funds is definitely on the cards because I cannot grow without it. I want to have one year of decent financials first, though.

For me it is not about burning cash but about creating a profitable sustainable business that also helps the community.

What advice would you give Emirati entrepreneurs who want to set up their own business?

The UAE is our land, where all our dreams can come true. The ecosystem here is an extremely supportive one for entrepreneurs and as a woman I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to launch a business here and be able to serve the community.

My advice for fellow entrepreneurs would be to believe in yourself and your idea, go ahead and take the plunge once you are clear on your target market, who you are catering to and your business strategy. You also need to have a thorough understanding of your competition so you can clearly define what sets you apart.