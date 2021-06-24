Why the Middle East is the ‘retirement home’ of emerging global consumer brands

Many emerging international consumer brands overlook the Middle East market despite having a strong consumer-base in the region supported by digital media popularising global trends and products, according to David Bisset, managing partner of Covetor, a UAE start-up bringing in such brands.

Such young companies usually have limited financial capacity and hence prioritise growth in markets like the US and Canada. They also tend to operate mainly on e-commerce platforms, while the region’s investors still assess a brand’s potential for success by its bricks and mortar store-count, explained Bisset.

“There’s a digital revolution underway and the way investors in this region worked in the past is not aligned with it. We can see that in the many direct-to-consumer brands with million-dollar valuations that don’t have stores,” said Bisset.

The traditional investment model followed in the region requires brands to manage all growth which young consumer brands often don’t have the capacity to do, explained Bisset.

“The investor here brings the brand and it is up to the brand to manage growth. But many of these companies have VC funding and need to meet growth expectations; they have a rollout plan that does not include the Middle East in the immediate future,” he said.

“They also prioritise markets like the US, Canada, Australia …and the Middle East becomes the retirement village for these consumer brands after they have covered other markets. Whereas consumers here already follow the same global social media trends and want these brands in the country now,” continued Bisset.

To circumvent these challenges, and bring emerging brands closer to the Middle East consumer, Covetor is either buying stock from such companies and reselling it in the region, or making equity investments in them.

“We essentially operate as distributors buying stock from the brand and reselling it. Which is why selection of these brands is critical: we want the brands which we genuinely believe will perform in the market,” said Bisset

“Typically, they have to be disruptive and innovative and specialists without a huge range of products. They need to have a story and engagement with a product that changes the way you consume,” he added.

David Bisset, managing partner of Covetor

Covetor also makes equity investments in brands that need it, revealed Bisset.

“What makes this attractive for an up-and-coming brand is it is helping them increase their valuation and improve their business. There are so many exciting brands that could be the next unicorn and identifying them is the secret sauce of what we do,” he explained.

Brands Covetor looks at companies that have less than 100 employees and make less than $100 million in annual revenues but “are just everywhere on social media and in consumers’ minds,” said Bisset. Covetor also uses data science to identify the companies that have growth potential, he added.

The home-grown startup also aids brands with all aspects of their expansion, supporting in region-wide distribution, retail, end-to-end logistics, marketing, technology and UX services.

Unlike a traditional distributor who typically handles hundreds of brands, Covetor is aiming to have a total of 30 brands in its portfolio and will go live with five brands in the last quarter of the year, explained Bisset.

“We are currently meeting with brands on a daily basis, finalising terms with some and having that first conversation with others,” he added.

Bisset expects Covetor to do well in the UAE because “the consumer market here is amazing and the digital trend is strong so it is just about getting it done and getting the brands out in the market”.

The start-up will expand to Saudi Arabia and the GCC next followed closely by India and Russia. “We’ve labelled those the ‘hard markets’ which are typically 7 to 10 years away for most brands when they are actually great markets to consider because of their size,” explained Bisset.

“We think we’ve started a trend which other companies will try to follow in the region but fundamentally we were here first and are talking to the brands,” he added.

Covetor was launched in June and is operated under Irth, a Dubai-based opportunistic private investment firm founded by Mohammad and Saif Al Shamsi and part of the Al Shamsi Family Investment Company.