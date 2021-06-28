Why SMEs in the UAE are optimistic for year ahead

UAE small and medium enterprises are more optimistic than their regional counterparts about the next 12 months, with 88 percent saying the future looks bright, compared to the regional average of 81 percent, research from Mastercard shows.

Further, two-thirds of SMEs in the UAE project that revenues will grow or hold steady over the period, with access to funding, acceptance of digital payments and training and upskilling staff as the main drivers of growth.

In April, the UAE announced an $8.2 billion financial support package for SMEs and start-ups that were working to recover from the pandemic.

With 40 percent of respondents identifying easier access to funding as the biggest driver of growth, the government’s initiative is another avenue available to secure investment. However, 38 percent cited there was a need for easier access to capital and funding.

Private sector partnerships (57 percent) and government-led initiatives (53 percent) were identified as having the biggest potential to positively impact SMEs and the wider UAE market.

“Access, whether it is to growth, stability and financial support, stands out as the top concern that SMEs in the UAE face today. The fundamental benefit of a digital economy is that it eases access across these barriers,” said Girish Nanda, country manager, UAE and Pakistan, Mastercard.

Sixty percent of SMEs said that growing their business was their top concern, with 61 percent pointing to the rising cost of doing business as the biggest barrier.

A new report from BusinessFinancing.co.uk found that the UAE is the most expensive country in which to establish a business, with start-up costs around $7,440. To compile the rankings, the group converted the World Bank’s Doing Business figures and compared them to local average income.

The World Bank, however, ranks the UAE as number 16 on its ease of doing business ranking, and Tarek Kabrit, CEO of Dubai-based start-up Seez and venture partner at Nuwa Capital, told Arabian Business the costs aren’t prohibitive and cheaper options exist, pointing to the DIFC FinTech licence that is available for $1,500 per year.

“When starting a business, assuming it’s not a feeelancer, but a small scale business with more than one employee, founders expect to pay a few thousand dollars for set-up fees,” Kabrit said. “I don’t think the cost currently in Dubai is very high that it would deter new founders.”

Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants, said in response to the Business Financing report, that even if the cost of entry may be considered high, the favourable tax system makes the UAE an attractive place to set up shop.

“Once you have a business, every penny of profit is yours,” he said.

The Emirati government’s handling of the pandemic, which has been internationally recognised, and the status of the UAE as a logistics, travel, and holiday destination hub, add to its favourability for entrepreneurs, Cairns said.

“The government has done a good job of keeping travel open during these difficult times. Many of our recent clients have said this has weighed heavily as a factor when people have chosen to set up a business in the UAE – they are looking for a country that is not entering unpredictable lockdowns and allows for international travel,” he said.