Launching a start-up in a pre-digital world

Imagine setting up a start-up in a pre-digital world when there was no internet to use for market research and no online systems to facilitate paperwork. This is the landscape Maureen Hall found herself in when she launched Dubai-born swimwear brand Coéga Sunwear in 2000.

Coéga is now a successful business with a ten-year average growth of 45 percent and market presence in 110 stores across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan. It produces locally a variety of swimwear from pool shoes, which Hall launched the business with, to hats and swimsuits for men and women.

But the first few years saw Hall, who had only recently moved to Dubai for her husband’s job, struggle with issues that would seem unfathomable to modern-day entrepreneurs.

“I knew that Jebel Ali was a manufacturing hub so I just drove around it trying to find manufacturers because back then there was no internet to search for them on. Eventually, I found a manufacturer for clothes, the same one we still use today,” said Hall.

“I would pick the goods up once they were finished, load them up on a cart and deliver them to the stores. I would unpack them myself and put them out,” she recalled.

For the first five years, Hall was a one-woman show handling all aspects of Coéga herself.

“Nowadays there are a lot of companies that can do the set-up for you – and you can even do it yourself online – but back then, I had to handle all the licencing paperwork myself,” recounted Hall.

“I would go into a governmental office and they would always tell me to just send my public relations officer (PRO) and I would answer that I am the PRO, and everything else,” she continued.

Maureen Hall, Founder, Designer and CEO of Coega Sunwear.

Recalling her experience with distribution, Hall said: “I would go around to any sports store that I saw – or anywhere I thought I would be able to sell the suits in – and see if they wanted to take them on consignment because otherwise no one would have taken a chance on an unknown brand.”

And her interactions with the stores’ staff or owners helped her gain valuable consumer insight and refine the brand, which is why she still visits some of the stores that sell Coéga to date.

“While I was doing the deliveries to the small stores, I would chat with the owners, or sales people, and ask what feedback the customers had and what they were saying about the products,” said Hall.

“Based on that, I would adjust the swimwear and eventually more customers were asking for it and saying it suited their taste,” she added.

Hall had always been going at sewing – she started making her own clothes when she was 13-years-old – and so made pool shoes for her young son and swimwear for herself and family to protect them from Dubai’s scorching sun. It was when she saw passers-by’s positive reactions to these items that she thought of launching the swimwear business.

Dubai-born swimwear brand Coéga Sunwear.

But she admits there were times, especially when it felt like nothing was happening, when she thought of giving up but her husband would encourage her to take a little break instead and get back to it later.

“I was a helicopter engineer before moving to Dubai and I’ve always liked to keep busy. I tried to apply for jobs in aviation when we got here but, at the time, no one was hiring part-time and I had two little boys to take care of,” she said.

“Coéga was the ideal opportunity for me to be productive while working my own hours and taking care of my family,” she continued.

Coéga got its first big break in 2007 when Hall signed with Go Sports who had three big stores at the time. The rest, as they say, is history.

Aside from the bricks-and-mortar stores Coéga is available in, it also has its own website and is present on the platforms of several online retailers. Hall has also recently signed with a distributor in Australia, further growing the brand.

“We’ve also branched into white label manufacturing – where we design and produce the swimwear under a different brand – which was something I never would have done before Covid but now any little bit of extra money helps,” said Hall.