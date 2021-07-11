What’s growing the UAE’s plant-based food start-up

It was when global supply chains were disrupted at the height of coronavirus last year that Justine Dampt and Niraj Balwani thought of launching plant-based food start-up Eat Better Food.

Dampt, partner, and Balwani, founder, recall how several supermarket shelves in Dubai were missing essential pantry foods for some time during the pandemic.

This made the two entrepreneurs decide to launch a start-up to develop plant-based products in the UAE, sourced from local ingredients and suppliers whenever possible. The most recent product the company launched is Almond Mylk base, which they said is unavailable in the local market.

In a wide-reaching interview with Arabian Business Dampt and Balwani discuss their business model, competitive edge and expansion plans.

How did the concept for Eat Better Foods come about?

The two of us have known each other for over two years. At the peak of the pandemic, the over-dependence of the industry on imports, especially in the healthy foodstuff category, left shelves empty and often retailers were out of stock on essential pantry foods.

Our goal was to develop a solution to this problem, here in the UAE. We are both accomplished entrepreneurs with deep roots in Dubai, who wanted to lead this change, both for our own families and the community.

What is the market need for such a concept and what is your competitive edge?

It’s no secret that the healthy category is a fast growing market and the UAE is no exception. Consumers seek for healthier, more honest (clean label, preservative free) products made out of natural ingredients, and this is a bracket in which Eat Better Foods fits perfectly.

Our competitive edge is to lead innovation here in the UAE, and bring to market fresh ideas, and creative solutions, and ‘good for you’ foods. Being local allows us to be agile and adapt our products to regional tastes and flavours.

Where did the initial set-up funds come from?

Eat Better Foods is an entirely self-funded venture.

What is your business model?

Our business model is simple. We create honest and deep relationships at every level of the supply and value chain. We qualify and work with local suppliers where possible on ingredients, packaging, marketing, and other elements.

We get to our consumers via likeminded retailers. Our products are widely available in the UAE and in select stores abroad.We also have a very niche food service business, working with cafes, restaurants and hotels that want to provide a healthier, all natural and preservative-free food experience to their guests.

Do you plan to go into series funding? Why or why not?

Responsible and consistent growth will always be our priority. Today, we are growing organically. We will continue to explore options as the business evolves.

What are your expansion plans?

We will expand our product range, from three products today, to about ten within the next 12 months, while also expanding the regions we cater to. GCC-wide expansion is in the books for 2022.

How did coronavirus impact your start-up and how did you adapt?

We are a Covid-19 born company. Consumer habits and priorities have changed over the last year, and so have ours. At Eat Better Foods, we want to provide better nutrition for everyone who is interested in a healthier lifestyle, be that vegan, gluten-free, or paleo.

Nowadays, the question is less about the diet adopted, vegan, keto or others, and generally more about the quality of the products as well as traceability of the ingredients.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs who want to set up their own business?

Innovate ahead of others. Fail ahead of others. Be agile and adapt before your competitors. Celebrate every win and wake up every day, hungry to fail, learn and succeed more.