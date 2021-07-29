How Dubai-based start-up is blossoming after Covid-enforced pivot

As Covid-19 rapidly ground the world to a halt, with restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus hitting all sectors across the spectrum, a Dubai-based start-up was forced to quickly pivot, with impressive results.

Joelle Clute and her business partner Mona Al-Beiti had already built up a sound reputation as wedding stylists when their company was thrown into a tailspin as a result of the virus.

However, this led to the creation of The Lovely Flower Shop.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business Clute explains the business plan behind The Lovely Flower Shop and reveals growth plans for the future.

Joelle Clute.

When did you come up with the idea for The Lovely Flower Shop or realise there was a gap in the market?

The idea for The Lovely Flower Shop came out of a discussion between me and my business partner Mona as we were looking to adapt and evolve our existing wedding styling business in the face of Covid.

Throughout our combined 15+ years of experience in the local events industry we have worked with several amazing florists, but none that truly reflected the style and vision that we share with our clients.

Across many industries in the UAE, but especially within the flower industry, we see an opportunity for more personal, boutique, and whimsical offerings that can cater to clients across a broader range of price ranges and style preferences.

What is your business plan?

Our plan is simple – to deliver unique, hand-crafted floral arrangements, gifts, and accessories to those looking for something a bit different.

Every product is related to flowers and we are currently in the process of designing a large range of floral printed products.

Flowers are great, and we totally love them, but one of the unfortunate sides of the industry is the impact on the environment, which is why a key aspect of our business is to promote sustainability as much as possible. For example, all of our packaging is either recycled or reusable. Unsold flowers aren’t thrown away, they’re dried and recycled. And, most importantly, a significant portion of our business is non-perishable items as we look towards the future of the floral industry.

Is the company bootstrapped or have you raised capital from investors? Can you take us through your funding journey?

So far our company is entirely funded by Mona and me, and a couple of close family members. Luckily we have been able to keep our overheads at a bare minimum and focus the majority of funds on product development, marketing, online infrastructure, etc.

The flower business is inherently prone to spoilage, so optimising our ability to forecast demand has been critical for us in these early days.

Where are the flowers sourced and how has the logistics been impacted by continued travel disruptions?

All of our flowers are sourced from Holland using supply relationships that we have developed over the past several years. As with any business, reducing the number of intermediaries allows us to keep our costs as low as possible, and we pass this value directly along to our customers.

Mona Al-Beiti.

Where would you like to see the company in the next five years?

In five years we see ourselves serving customers from across the UAE and at least one other market in the GCC.

We see our product portfolio having evolved significantly, with significantly less focus on perishable items. And most importantly to have a healthy portfolio of regular customers who share our passion for whimsical floral gifts delivered in the most sustainable way possible.

We are not aiming to be the biggest flower shop in Dubai or to compete with the large established players – we are a ‘grow the pie’, not a ‘grow the slice’ company.

What advice would you give to someone looking to launch their own business?

The easy answer is ‘just go for it’, but this advice often avoids the realities of life – needing an income to support yourself and your loved ones.

So what we would say is three things – (1) be confident in your plan but accept input from those you trust, (2) know what you can do and what you can’t do (Mona and I realised early on that we needed some help with developing financial plans and models), and (3) develop a ‘worst-case’ scenario for the company and base your personal financial plans around that… being stressed about your ability to sustain your personal livelihood only distracts your focus from where it should be – on making the business successful.