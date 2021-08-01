Healthcare platform Klaim looking to solve hospitals’ cash flow problems

A new healthcare platform in the UAE is helping hospitals and other medical facilities solve cash flow problems that result from outstanding insurance receivables.

Healthcare technology platform Klaim, which just launched its new medical finding solution in the UAE, is looking to make medical claim management “simple and hassle-free”, a statement from the company said. It added this solution is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company has already signed an agreement with Doctors Clinic and Diagnostic Centre (DCDC) in Dubai’s Healthcare City to solve their medical claim payment issues and is in several advanced discussions since the service was launched at the beginning of July.

“We identified that delay in the payments was a big problem when it comes to billing and payments. Traditionally banks have shied away from financing smaller institutions. We came up with this innovative solution that combines technology and finance for healthcare, to help the provider, especially the smaller ones, to keep the lights on and operate to offer the best service,” said Karim Dakki, founder and CEO of Klaim.

Klaim’s platform allows health care providers to receive upfront payments for their claims within 48 hours, without waiting for their insurance companies to pay them.

“Solving this issue of delay in insurance payments will help us concentrate on our medical service; improve our service quality and daily performance of the customer care. At the same time, our staff will be paid on time and we will be able to concentrate more on our main business, which is medical service,” said Dr. Ahmad, the owner of the clinic DCDC.