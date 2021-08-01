MENA-focused digital healthcare start-up BASMA.com completes $3m Series A round

UK-based, MENA-focused digital healthcare start-up BASMA.com has raised $3 million in its Series A round of funding, which will be used to hire more staff and increase the company’s reach across the region.

The round was led by Middle East-focused venture capital firm, MEVP, with the participation of SOSF, IM capital and returning investors iSME, Cedar Mundi Ventures and IFA capital.

The platform works on redefining the orthodontics support experience with a chain of digitally-equipped clinics to offer faster and more precise treatments through its licensed partners.

Dr. Cherif Massoud, CEO and co-founder of BASMA.com.

It uses ISO and CE certified invisible teeth aligners, 3D-printed in-house, to assist its network of partner clinics to treat patients with mild to moderate cases of teeth crowding and spacing in an average of six months. Unlike traditional orthodontic solutions, invisible aligners straighten teeth discreetly and without any pain.

“We believe in a full digital dental workflow and are equipping our network of clinics with all the digital tools necessary to offer accurate and effective treatments. At a click of a button our users are directly connected to their dentists and orthodontists,” said Dr. Cherif Massoud, CEO and co-founder of BASMA.com.

As well as a recruitment drive and expansion, the start-up also plans on growing its network of partner dental clinics across KSA, UAE, and the region, to reach more cities and countries in the GCC.

Unlike traditional orthodontic solutions, invisible aligners straighten teeth discreetly and without any pain.

“With the social changes happening across MENA, we believe that the future of dental care is linking patients with doctors digitally. We have been following Dr Cherif and his team for a while and are very excited about the progress made in serving clients across MENA using an end-to-end digital experience” said Riyad Abou Jaoudeh, junior partner at MEVP.

Prior to its Series A, BASMA.com raised $1.4m in total from angels and venture capital funds in 2020.