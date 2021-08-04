Yellow.ai targets IPO and Middle East expansion after netting $78.15m in Series C funding

The latest round, with was led by WestBridge Capital, along with Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, takes the total funding raised so far to $102.15m.

Customer experience automation platform, yellow.ai, has raised $78.15 million in a Series C funding round – and CEO and co-founder Raghu Ravinutala has already set his sights on an initial public offering (IPO).

But Ravinutala’s ambitions don’t stop there and he told Arabian Business they are looking at passing the $100m revenue mark in the next three years.

And he said the “next big milestone” would be an IPO.

“We are looking at an IPO in the next four-to-five years and all the effort is put towards preparing the company, our growth rates for that milestone,” he said.

CEO and co-founder of yellow.ai Raghu Ravinutala.

“We haven’t started any paperwork, we’re still four or five years away, but I think every single financial metric, we try to optimise to meet the world class standard which publicly listed companies have.”

yellow.ai enables enterprises to use its platform to build chatbots and voice bots, in more than 100 languages, across over 35 channels that automate functions like customer support, customer engagement, conversational commerce, and employee experience.

The platform comes pre-integrated with enterprise applications like Salesforce, Shopify, Cisco, Avaya, SharePoint, and 100 more.

Since its prior funding round, yellow.ai has grown 470 percent, partly fuelled by the Covid pandemic, as the company brings automation to the $1.3 trillion support sector and expands to automate end-to-end commerce, marketing, HR, and ITSM.

“We have seen the demand completely surge since last year. Our customer base has increased from about 100 to 750-plus in the last 15 months and we are seeing tremendous traction in the Middle East as well,” said Ravinutala.

And he dismissed the idea that robots, or chatbots, or general automation, was a long-term substitute for human interaction, insisting the two can run in harmony.

“Our product enables enterprises to interact across these channels through automated virtual assistants that can handover to their human agents for more high-level tasks, but automate up to 70 or 80 percent of the conversations for marketing, support and commerce,” he said.

“I think there are aspects where human interaction is amazing and there are aspects where interacting with a virtual assistant is amazing.”

The latest funding injection will be used for research and development in order to make virtual assistant interactions more human-like; as well as investing in more sales and marketing in new markets, including the Middle East.

“The market size is very big,” said Ravinutala. “Can you imagine, per year, there are about 400 billion calls made just for customer support. The market potential is almost about $80bn annual market for this space.”