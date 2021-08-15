Standard Chartered UAE’s Women in Tech programme launches with $100,000 prize for winners

Standard Chartered Bank UAE has announced the third cohort of its Women in Tech programme, which strives to support the social and economic development of female entrepreneurs in the country through tech-focused entrepreneurship.

The programme has partnered with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Fintech Hive and Hub71 to award a total of $100,000 in funding to this year’s winners.

“The initiative is part of our commitment to be here for good, while bridging the vast funding gap that still exists for women entrepreneurs in the area of technology,” CEO of Standard Chartered Bank UAE, Rola Abu Manneh, said.

“We are confident that with such strong partners on board we will be able to bring even greater value to entrepreneurs for the third year, especially given a more simplified and favourable ecosystem for start-ups in the UAE.”

Standard Chartered Bank operates a global Women in Tech initiative over nine locations including New York, Kenya, Pakistan, Nigeria and Bahrain. The UAE programme is specifically focused on building the bandwidth of women-owned tech-based enterprises.

“Technology is central to our lives and cuts across all industries,” COO of Hub71, Jida Itani, said. “Public and private sector initiatives that promote innovation are essential to growing industries and diversifying economies.”

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank UAE.

The Women in Tech programme provides training, mentorship and team funding for female-operated entrepreneurial teams.

Raja Al Mazrouei, executive VP, DIFC Fintech Hive, said: “The support provided to these female founders during the program is necessary to accelerate the growth of their start-ups and I am thrilled to be part of an initiative that supports diversity and women in the entrepreneurial landscape.”

So far Standard Chartered UAE has supported two Women in Tech cohorts which included 12 start-ups. These start-ups have altogether raised more than $5 million from venture capitalists for business expansion.

The programme is set to start in September. Interested female entrepreneurs can apply to be a part of the third cohort until September 5.