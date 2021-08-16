UAE fintech start-up SimpliFi in talks for partnership deals across MENAP

SimpliFi, the UAE-based fintech start-up which launched its ‘cards-as-a-service’ platform earlier this month, is gearing up to enter into a series of partnerships across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) as the company targets to go live commercially across the entire region by next year, the top executive of the venture said.

The start-up will also be looking at its next round of fundraising to generate more capital in order to finance its ambitious growth plans.

“We have launched our platform [early this month] but have not gone live commercially. We will be launching across different markets as we finalise our partnerships in these markets. Our goal is to cover the entire region by next year,” Ali Sattar, founder of SimpliFi, told Arabian Business.

“Our model is to partner with the existing players in the ecosystem – and there are numerous partners in each market that are providing a good service – to bring about a seamless, end-to-end solution for our clients,” said Sattar, who was heading CareemPay prior to founding his own start-up last year.

Sattar said SimpliFi would be negotiating with licensed institutions in each market for its proposed partnership deals as card issuing is a regulated activity. The start-up is also simultaneously engaging with regulators in the MENAP region.

The SimpliFi founder, however, ruled out plans to enter new markets outside the MENAP region in the short-to-medium term. “MENA and Pakistan alone represent a huge, untapped opportunity with a population of over 400 million,” Sattar said.

He also revealed that the venture’s ‘cards-as-a-service’ platform was already seeing a great response from customers across various countries.

“We’ve had a tremendous response for our product from across the region and outside. The demand we see is both from technology businesses as well as traditional businesses looking for a solution – to streamline their business operations, open up a new revenue stream or drive customer or partner loyalty.

“We’ve received enquiries from over 10 countries for all kinds of use cases – from ‘buy now pay later’ to expense management, payroll and settlement of supplier payments, to customer loyalty solutions” the SimpliFi founder said.

He said the venture would only provide the building blocks and the idea is for businesses to use these tools to craft a solution that addresses their specific problem.

On the start-up’s business model, Sattar said: “We are doing what payment gateways and PSPs (payment service providers) like Stripe, Adyen and Checkout.com have done for the acquiring side.

“They have inserted themselves between merchants looking to receive payments and banks to enable payments at scale, while we are doing the same on the issuing side – looking to make payments.”

Ali Amin Sattar, founder of SimpliFi.

“We are democratising card issuance by allowing businesses to issue cards as their own product – they control the user experience, branding and P&L (profit and loss), while we take care of the technology, compliance and operations,” Sattar said.

“Any business, no matter which industry, that has to streamline its business payments – whether it is to pay its suppliers or pay staff salaries or manage employee expenses – can benefit from our platform. Then there are brands that want to issue cards for their customers and pretty much every fintech or gig platform that has a card product in their roadmap. The opportunity is truly massive,” he said.

On fundraising plans, Sattar said: “We will be raising additional funding in the medium term as we continue to expand rapidly. We are approached by investors on a daily basis and [we] maintain an ongoing dialogue with prospective investors.”

SimpliFi announced early this month raising an undisclosed amount in a seed round from a clutch of investors including Raed Ventures, Tabby, Lean, Rally Cap and Sukna Ventures.

Angel investors such as Chris Adelsbach, Idris Bello, Osama AlRaee, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Dosari and current and former executives at Facebook, Careem, Plaid and Remitly also participated in the seed investment round of SimpliFi.