Region’s construction and manufacturing SMEs bullish on future growth

Almost three quarters (74 percent) of SMEs in the construction and manufacturing sector have expressed optimism about business in the next 12 months, according to the inaugural Mastercard Middle East and Africa (MEA) SME Confidence Index.

The report revealed that businesses in retail showed the highest confidence levels, followed by those in the food, beverage and entertainment sector.

Construction and manufacturing SMEs had the highest number of businesses forecasting steady increases in revenue, with 76 percent projecting that revenues will either hold steady or see growth, while half projected growth.

During this period of pandemic recovery, upskilling staff (56 percent), easier access to credit (56 percent) and better data and insights (52 percent) were identified as top drivers of growth in SMEs in the MEA region.

In terms of business concerns, 54 percent in construction and manufacturing said maintaining and growing their business was their top concern.

Some 60 percent of SMEs voiced the rising costs of doing business as their primary concern over the next 12 months and 47 percent said it was access to capital.

In terms of operational challenges, 47 percent said they were most concerned with maintaining current staff levels, 44 percent said training and upskilling staff was most concerning, 39 percent intimated that it was most difficult to find the right talent for new needs and 39 percent said mental and physical wellbeing was their greatest challenge.

As 73 percent of MEA consumers are shopping more online than they did before the onset of the pandemic, 48 percent of SMEs in construction and manufacturing said the ease of not processing cash was the greatest benefit of a cash-free economy, while 47 percent believed the greatest benefit is more convenient payment of suppliers and employees.

Environmental protection has become an increasing priority for SMEs, as 7 in 10 businesses expressed their belief in the importance of SMEs doing more for the environment and 25 percent conveying they would stop buying from non-sustainable businesses.

Mastercard has committed $250 million to help connect 50m micro, small and medium-sized businesses across the world to the digital economy by 2025 with a specific goal to connect 25m female entrepreneurs to the global digital economy.

“As manufacturing and construction businesses continue to build back better through a combination of digital transformation and people development, they are also encouraging other SMEs in this sector,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, Market Development, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

She continued: “At Mastercard will look forward to a seamless continuation of supporting the SME ecosystem, providing the payments technology infrastructure and wider business solutions that will spur wide, inclusive growth of the digital economy.”