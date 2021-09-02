How an Oman-born start-up is helping people discover their dream career

It was when his daughter, who was in Grade 9, asked him the age-old question, “what should I study in university?” that co-founder and CEO of PrepUp, Firas Matraji, came up with the idea for the online platform that connects students and career shifters to job shadowing opportunities with experts in their field of interest.

Selecting an area of study to get a degree in has always been a challenge for students, with 51 percent of them changing majors during university and roughly 40 percent of graduates ending up working in an area they hadn’t even majored in, according to studies Matraji quoted.

Matraji gave himself as an example, revealing that he studied engineering in university, but is now working in edtech, following a career which included hospitality and real estate.

“As simple as the concept is, if you think about it, the most difficult question your children could ask you is about their career or what they want to study…I would say 90 percent of us went through this,” said Matraji.

“I tried it with both my daughters. One of them wanted to be in F&B and the other in marketing, so I placed them in both these industries for job shadowing and it worked. One of them said marketing was exactly what she wanted, while the other one did not find herself in F&B at all,” he continued.

Job shadowing differs from internships in that it is limited to one day minimum – and a few days maximum – and hence is more focused, whereas internships tend to drag, often becoming “erroneous for the companies and boring for the students”, explained Matraji.

He came up with the concept for PrepUp last year during coronavirus, worked on developing the technology last August, and started the beta testing earlier this year, in Oman. “We went to a couple of family offices that immediately loved the idea,” he said.

With the testing phase recently completed, PrepUp has 14 major companies and eight schools that have signed up in Oman. As well as the sultanate, it is now operational in the UAE and Bahrain and has recently signed with an entity in Texas. In Bahrain and Texas, PrepUp is collaborating with local partners.

Aside from university and high school students, PrepUp also offers job shadowing packages to career shifters, meaning people who want to explore different fields of work. Matraji said this package is gaining as much pick-up as that of the students because large organisations are adopting it for their employees who want to try out different departments within the company itself.

Firas Matraji, co-founder and CEO of PrepUp.

PrepUp also gives students free access to webinars it organises featuring industry experts. “We get the students to moderate these sessions so they become very engaging,” explained Matraji.

The Oman-born start-up partners with schools, giving students a free job shadowing session and access to the webinars. “Should parents be interested in pursuing job shadowing for their children further, they can buy packages from our website,” said Matraji, explaining PrepUp’s business model.

PrepUp’s pre-seed funding was initially financed by Matraji and his partner, but then they “wanted more validation so we went to a couple of family offices who immediately said they want to be a part of it”.

“We were looking at Series A funding for the end of this year or beginning the next, but we have a regional family office that wants to invest with us right now. We are getting a lot of excitement because we are the only ones in the job shadowing platforms,” explained Matraji.

Matraji has the following advice for start-ups seeking funding: “If you are looking for seed funding, there is no right or wrong. The only advice I would give is to make sure you listen and if you need to pivot or change your business model slightly, then do it.

“Any investor will have their own ideas about it and you need to listen and look at pivoting if it makes sense.”