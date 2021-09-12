Dubai start-up Koala Picks secures AED1.5m through initial funding round

Dubai-based children’s healthy snack brand Koala has raised AED1.5m ($408,000) in a first external round of funding, led by friends and family investors.

Launched in 2019 by Ahmed Mobasher, Aya Assaf and Omnia Abdelhalim, the funding will be used to expand the business, which has already allowed them to scale up operations by moving from their JLT premises to Dubai Investment Park in June this year.

Mobasher said: “The market is full of opportunities, and we are very excited to be investing in resources and creating new products to meet the demand. We’re all super optimistic for what the future holds, and we can’t wait to bring more innovative, nutritious snacks and products to the market.”

The new Koala Picks production space has given them 410m of extra space at 500sqm in comparison to their old facility of 90sqm. In addition, the brand will invest in new equipment to increase automation and minimise labour work, revamp their current website, expand the Koala Picks team, and upgrade their current packaging.

Koala Picks makes healthy children’s snacks that use no refined sugar, artificial flavours, colours or preservatives and are free of trans-fats and oil. They’ve also partnered with a nutritionist to make sure the food products they sell are the right portions and are in line with a healthy nutritional profile.