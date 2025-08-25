Abu Dhabi attracts AI start-ups as global hubs stumble

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 has welcomed 13 new artificial intelligence start-ups this year , lifting its AI portfolio to 53, as the emirate positions itself as an alternative for founders unsettled by turbulence in traditional tech centres.

The global tech ecosystem, created in 2019 with support from sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, now counts 371 companies. Its focus is shifting from simply adding new ventures to scaling globally competitive firms, with artificial intelligence and healthcare at the forefront.

“AI was a very strategic topic we chose because Abu Dhabi has a strong value proposition – from compute power and energy to talent and sovereign investment,” Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71, told Arabian Business. “Our aim is to help create the next OpenAI out of the emirate.”

The new entrants span fields from genomics to enterprise software. Healthcare and life sciences are emerging as priority areas, with start-ups applying advanced models to accelerate drug discovery and clinical research. Hub71 plans to launch a healthcare cluster later this year, adding to existing verticals in climate technology, AI and digital assets.

“Whenever you see Abu Dhabi building out infrastructure in a sector, we build the start-up ecosystem to match,” Abou Hachem said. “Start-ups won’t come unless customers, investors and regulators are already in place.”

Safe haven effect

Abu Dhabi’s appeal has been amplified by turbulence elsewhere. Higher taxes in the UK and tougher rules in the US, Hong Kong and Switzerland have prompted firms in digital assets and other sectors to seek new bases. Many of them have moved to Abu Dhabi, where the Abu Dhabi Global Market offers clearer frameworks for fund formation and virtual assets.

“Our companies come from around 40 countries,” Abou Hachem said. “Geopolitics matters, but so does quality. The US, UK, Singapore and Hong Kong are still where the best start-ups are – and we’re plugged into those ecosystems.”

Since its inception, Hub71 companies have generated AED 4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenue and raised “billions” in funding, according to the organisation. The ecosystem expanded by nearly 30 per cent in 2024, supported by more than 150 venture capital firms, corporates and institutional partners.

Broader ecosystem growth

The expansion comes as the UAE cements its place as one of the world’s most supportive markets for entrepreneurs. The country was ranked first globally for entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2024–2025 Report. The study credited $8.7 billion of government investment under the “Projects of the 50” initiative and found that 70 per cent of UAE adults see strong opportunities to start a business locally.

Abu Dhabi’s start-up ecosystem was valued at $4.4 billion by the end of 2024, up 6 per cent year-on-year, according to Startup Genome’s Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025. The emirate ranked third in the Middle East and North Africa and within the 51–60 range globally. Hub71 itself now houses over 300 companies with strong traction in fintech, climate tech and digital assets.

Abou Hachem said the priority for the next phase is maturity over volume. “It’s about scaling beyond our borders and helping build multi-billion-dollar outcomes from Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“It’s not just about building companies here. It’s about building from here to the world.”