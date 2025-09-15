Abu Dhabi Chamber reports 97.8% surge in youth memberships with $4.05bn capital

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people and strengthening their role in economic development through the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, a strategic platform supporting entrepreneurs in line with the emirate’s innovation and entrepreneurship priorities.

According to the Chamber’s latest data, youth memberships registered a 97.8 per cent increase between 2023 and 2024, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a dynamic business hub.

Membership figures also reveal a near-even split by nationality — 49 per cent Emirati and 51 per cent non-Emirati — highlighting the inclusive nature of the emirate’s business community.

Abu Dhabi Chamber

As of August 2025, more than 21,240 members aged 18–35 had joined the Chamber, with registered capital exceeding AED14.9bn ($4.05bn), reflecting the rising contribution of youth to the national economy.

Key sectors for young entrepreneurs

40 per cent: wholesale and retail trade

Other major industries: construction, administrative services, hospitality, and restaurants

Mansoor Al Sayegh, President of Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council serves as a vital platform enabling young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into impactful ventures that drive economic growth.

“We believe youth should not wait for opportunities but shape them with fresh thinking and bold ambition, and our programmes and specialised initiatives are designed to achieve this.

“The Council’s strategy is built on five main pillars: representing youth interests, developing legislation and governance, building skills and qualifications, strengthening partnerships and networking, and promoting business opportunities.

“These efforts are directly supported by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, which places youth empowerment at the heart of its priorities.”

Al Sayegh stressed that the Chamber is committed to providing a supportive business environment that enables youth to compete locally, regionally, and internationally, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The AD Youth Business Council continues to launch targeted initiatives such as free consultancy services for business setup, complimentary membership in the “Abu Dhabi Youth Business Gateway,” support with commercial licence issuance, and facilitation of local and international expansion for startups.

These initiatives form part of the Chamber’s broader vision to strengthen youth participation in the economy and empower the next generation to play a central role in shaping the future of business, in line with the emirate’s ambition to build a competitive, diversified, and sustainable economy.