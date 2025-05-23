Google launches second ‘AI First’ accelerator for MENA-T startups amid AI investment boom

Google announced the launch of its second “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” programme for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye (MENA-T).

The 12-week, equity-free programme is designed to empower the most promising ‘Seed to Series A’ startups that are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, providing them with the essential infrastructure, tools, and expertise to scale and succeed.

The programme will provide selected eligible startups with Google Cloud credits to accelerate the development and deployment of their AI solutions, the company said.

Participants will benefit from expert technical mentorship from Google Cloud engineers and solution architects to optimise cloud infrastructure for AI workloads.

The programme also includes AI-focused workshops on Google Cloud’s AI/ML capabilities, data analytics, and serverless computing, alongside workshops on Go-To-Market strategies covering product design, business growth, and leadership development.

“The incredible momentum of AI development in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye region presents a unique opportunity to foster a new wave of technological advancement,” said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, MENA-T, Google Cloud.

“Our aim is to equip these pioneering companies with the cloud infrastructure and expertise necessary to optimise their AI workloads and accelerate their growth trajectory in this dynamic field,” he said.

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA, said: “With the ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First’ programme, we are dedicated to providing targeted support to innovative startups, helping them access Google’s best resources to solve complex challenges and scale their impactful AI-driven solutions globally.”

The MENA-T region is rapidly emerging as a significant hub for AI innovation, driving transformative change across various industries.