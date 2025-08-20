Presight launches AI-Startup Accelerator in Abu Dhabi with 10 global teams

Presight has launched its first-ever AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi, bringing together 10 promising startups from around the world for a three-day programme designed to scale real-world AI solutions.

The Bootcamp marks the official launch of the intensive Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, which will run until December 2025.

Over the coming months, the selected startups will gain access to technical enablement, mentorship, commercial opportunities with Presight clients, and infrastructure support, before showcasing their growth at GITEX Expand North Star 2025.

Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

The three-day event unites entrepreneurs, global tech leaders, and UAE institutional partners for co-creation, collaboration, and strategic engagement. It also provides government and private sector partners with the chance to evaluate startups and assess their potential to solve industry challenges.

The opening day featured a keynote from Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, who called for a “startup mindset” across institutions and outlined the programme’s vision to build, test, and scale impactful AI solutions addressing global challenges.

This was followed by a keynote from Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and remarks from Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, who personally guided UAE dignitaries as they engaged with the startups.

Pramotedham said: “The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator is a catalyst for transformative growth—empowering visionary founders and strengthening Presight’s innovation pipeline.

“We launched this initiative to identify and scale the world’s most promising AI innovations, integrate them into our ecosystem, and deliver lasting impact across industries.

“The UAE is a global epicentre of AI innovation. Through this programme, our first batch of startups — from the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and the UAE — will unlock bold ideas, open new frontiers of economic potential, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s vision for global AI excellence.”

Continuing the momentum from day 1, the second day of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp saw the cohort participating in site visits across Abu Dhabi’s AI ecosystem, including ADNOC, AIQ, Astra Tech and Space42. pic.twitter.com/EgH4G0arU7 — Presight (@PresightAI) August 20, 2025

All 10 startups pitched their solutions across three thematic categories:

Urban Visionaries: Tackling large-scale urban challenges in climate, mobility, and infrastructure

AI Tool and Tech Makers: Developing foundational technologies for secure, scalable AI

Market Shapers: Applying AI in fintech, energy, education, and investment

The programme also featured demo jams, site visits to Abu Dhabi’s AI ecosystem, and workshops with partners such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, Core42, Space42, Astra Tech, Shorooq, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The 10 startups in the first Presight AI-Startup Accelerator cohort are:

Derq (UAE, USA)

(UAE, USA) Resync (Singapore)

(Singapore) AlphaGeo (Singapore)

(Singapore) Zypl.ai (UAE, Tajikistan)

(UAE, Tajikistan) AJARI.ai (Indonesia, Singapore)

(Indonesia, Singapore) Waverity (Azerbaijan)

(Azerbaijan) Vulcan (UAE)

(UAE) NodeShift (UAE, USA)

(UAE, USA) Maiden Century (USA)

(USA) Cobi (UAE, USA)

The Bootcamp attracted participation from UAE ambassadors, government agencies, and leading institutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for AI and advanced technology innovation.

The event culminates with strategic planning sessions, commercial readiness workshops, and long-term engagement strategies led by global ecosystem partners including Microsoft, Core42, and ADQ.

By launching its AI-Startup Accelerator, Presight is positioning Abu Dhabi as a global centre for AI innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world impact.