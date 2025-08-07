PwC urges MENA to back entrepreneurs to tackle 24% youth jobless rate

The MENA region needs to invest in the region’s youth and entrepreneur skills to address unemployment fears, according to a PwC report.

PwC Middle East has released the new report to urge governments, educators, and businesses across the region to invest in entrepreneurial capabilities to empower MENA’s youth and address the region’s persistent 24 percent youth unemployment rate.

Titled “Why entrepreneurial capabilities are key to empowering MENA’s youth,” the report underscores the importance of equipping young people with the mindsets, skills, and behaviours necessary for success in today’s innovation-driven economy.

Back young MENA entrepreneurs says PwC

With nearly half of the region’s population under 25, the report calls for an urgent and collaborative approach to nurturing talent and fostering inclusive growth.

The report draws from 19 in-depth interviews with founders of high-growth startups, senior policymakers (including from the UAE Ministry of Economy), and executives from leading firms such as Talabat, Augustus Media, and Ogilvy.

It recommends four key strategies to transform the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem:

Structured entrepreneurship education embedded in school and university curricula Robust mentorship ecosystems connecting youth with experienced entrepreneurs Technological proficiency including fluency in digital tools, AI, and coding Female empowerment to unlock untapped potential and drive inclusive innovation

Roland Hancock, Middle East Education Practice Leader, PwC Middle East, said: “Entrepreneurial capabilities are a driving resilience, innovation, and long-term relevance in the MENA region. By strategically investing in youth, inclusive innovation ecosystems, and future-focused skills today, we are addressing regional challenges and laying the foundation for global leadership across industries from AI and sustainability to digital transformation and beyond.

“This transformation will benefit from extensive collaboration between governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to create an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive”.

The report highlights regional success stories such as Talabat, Tamara, Swvl, and Tabby, which exemplify how digital-first business models can scale rapidly when underpinned by entrepreneurial agility and tech fluency.

PwC’s research warns that traditional business education alone is no longer enough. Future-ready youth must be trained in adaptability, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving—all essential traits in a world rapidly transitioning toward a knowledge-based, digital economy.

PwC urges public and private sector leaders to treat entrepreneurship as a national priority and a core engine for job creation, innovation, and global competitiveness.

The report concludes that empowering MENA’s youth with entrepreneurial capabilities is not just about addressing today’s employment gaps—it is about unlocking the region’s long-term potential and placing it at the forefront of global innovation.