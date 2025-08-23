Saudi Arabia doubles SMEs to 1.2m as freelancers top 400k under Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced major progress in strengthening the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) more than doubling from 429,000 in 2016 to more than 1.2m today.

The Ministry said the rapid expansion reflects its success in empowering entrepreneurs, creating self-employment opportunities, and driving economic diversification under Vision 2030.

Among its flagship programs, MHRSD has launched an innovation hackathon initiative, providing a platform for young men and women to design creative solutions to labour market challenges.

Small businesses in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry also rolled out its Youth Development Strategy in 2024, which includes more than 20 initiatives to empower young people. These efforts led to the establishment of the General Administration for Youth Development and the launch of a professional certificate for youth work.

The Ministry’s social security empowerment program achieved a 33.7 per cent empowerment rate for beneficiaries in Q1 2025, qualifying and supporting 23,394 individuals through employment platforms, entrepreneurial project funding, and tailored training programs.

Saudi Arabia’s freelance initiative continues to gain momentum, with more than 400,000 active freelancers now holding official work permits and accessing government incentives.

Notably, 62 per cent of freelancers hold a bachelor’s degree, highlighting the programme’s appeal to highly qualified professionals.

To further stimulate entrepreneurship, the Saudi Cabinet has approved a three-year extension of the exemption from financial fees for small businesses with nine or fewer workers.

The Ministry said the move will safeguard the continuity of small enterprises and reinforce their role in achieving sustainable economic development.