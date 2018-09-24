Kuwaiti stocks retreat ahead of FTSE implementation

Kuwaiti stocks retreat ahead of FTSE implementation
By Bloomberg
Mon 24 Sep 2018 01:49 PM

Kuwait’s main equities index fell a day before its inclusion in FTSE Russell’s emerging-markets gauge, trimming one of the best rallies in Middle Eastern stock markets this year.

A drop just before inclusion isn’t surprising: the same thing happened to stocks in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates when they were upgraded to emerging-market status by MSCI Inc. in 2014. In Pakistan, the main index lost 15 percent last year even after an upgrade.

EFG-Hermes expects $930 million in inflows to Kuwaiti stocks as a result of FTSE’s upgrade, which was first announced last year.

Last Updated: Mon 24 Sep 2018 03:10 PM GST

