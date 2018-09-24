Kuwaiti stocks retreat ahead of FTSE implementation

Kuwait’s main equities index fell a day before its inclusion in FTSE Russell’s emerging-markets gauge, trimming one of the best rallies in Middle Eastern stock markets this year.
A drop just before inclusion isn’t surprising: the same thing happened to stocks in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates when they were upgraded to emerging-market status by MSCI Inc. in 2014. In Pakistan, the main index lost 15 percent last year even after an upgrade.
EFG-Hermes expects $930 million in inflows to Kuwaiti stocks as a result of FTSE’s upgrade, which was first announced last year.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.