'Driving jacket' pays tribute to female Saudi motorists

The ‘Driving Jacket’ design by Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja, the force behind contemporary label Hindamme, boasts the landmark date - June 24, 2018 - embroidered on the back in English and Arabic.

The symbolic date that saw the Saudi female driving ban being lifted is embroidered on the back of the jackets in English and Arabic

Satin bomber jackets celebrating the historic date of the lifting of the world’s only female driving ban in Saudi are being sold for $315 each.

The ‘Driving Jacket’ design by Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja, the force behind contemporary label Hindamme, boasts the landmark date - June 24, 2018 - embroidered on the back in English and Arabic.

The sports-luxe jackets also feature a message printed on the interior lining.

It reads: “A symbolic date forever engrained in our memory is when the royal decree of King Salman bin Abdulaziz to lift the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia takes effect. Not only is this decision important to Saudi women and men alike, it is a step forward to all in our global quest to achieve more equality, balance and peace.”

The jackets are reversible, meaning the script can be worn on the outside. They currently come in three colour combinations including black and gold, black and platinum and green and gold. They reportedly also illuminate under light thanks to metallic detailing, while the sleeves feature emblems inspired by Saudi’s national insignia.

They are sold online and in Life Stores in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia began issuing its first driving licences to women, with some swapping their foreign permits for Saudi ones after a practical test. A handful of female driving schools have cropped up in several cities, training women to drive cars as well as Harley Davidson motorbikes.

Around three million women in Saudi could receive licences and actively begin driving by 2020, according to consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.