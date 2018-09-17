Indian designer Raghavendra Rathore to showcase at pop up show in Dubai

Raghavendra Rathore will showcase its latest contemporary and festive designs with a fashion show in Dubai, along with other designers like Rohit Bal, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Shantanu & Nikhil

Indian designer Raghavendra Rathore will showcase his festive collection at a pop up show organised by leading Asian retailer Robinsons. It will start from September 28 and will go on till October 20 at Dubai Festival City Maall.

As a precursor to the exhibition, label Raghavendra Rathore will showcase its latest contemporary and festive designs with a fashion show on September 27 at Robinsons store in Dubai, along with other designers like Rohit Bal, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Shantanu & Nikhil.

Rathore, known for bringing the classic bandhgala back into men's wardrobes, will present his eponymous label at the pop-up.

His special capsule collection features kurtas, jodhpuri bandhgala jackets, breeches, festive sherwanis, embroidered achkans and waistcoats, alongside accessories such as custom buttons, cufflinks, pocket squares and neck scarves, said a statement.

Handcrafted immaculately, using the finest heritage textiles in silks and brocades, the collection exudes elegance and royalty.

"We're looking forward to showcasing everything classic that the brand has to offer with just the right amount of contemporary and transitional outfits for our UAE customers. The beauty of the bandhgala is that it is a versatile garment with its inherent lineage of Indian heritage.

"The bandhgala has the ability to fit into any gentleman's wardrobe and what also makes it interesting is that it can be worn differently, in different parts of the world - with breeches, or with denims," said Rathore.

