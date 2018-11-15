Paris Hilton to visit Dubai for fragrance launch

The heiress model, singer and actress is known for the reality TV show 'The Simple Life' but has since built a retail business around the world

Paris Hilton is coming to Dubai next week to launch her perfume Platinum Rush in Dubai Festival City Mall.

The launch will take place on Tuesday November 20 in Brands 4U starting 4:30pm.

The heiress, model, singer and actress is the great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, is best known for reality TV show The Simple Life, where she starred alongside friend Nicole Richie. She then went on to launch her own retail business with product lines ranging from handbags to accessories and perfumes, having opened several stores around the world.

She revealed her Dubai visit on her Instagram with the caption, “Hey #Dubai So excited to see you at the launch of my 24th Fragrance #PlatinumRush At @DubaiFestivalCityMall at Brands 4U at 4:30pm. See you there!”

Hilton also ventured into music in 2006 when she released her album Paris. Her debut single Stars Are Blind quickly became a worldwide hit. In 2012, she debuted as a DJ in the Sao Paulo Pop Music Festival, becoming one of the highest paid celebrity DJs between 2013 and 2017.