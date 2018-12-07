Emaar invites Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to tie the knot again in Dubai

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and US musician Nick Jonas who were recently married pose for a photograph during a reception in New Delhi Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted an extravagant concert on Sunday last for their star-studded wedding at a lavish Indian palace.

Dubai’s Emaar Properties has invited newlyweds Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas to say their vows again at the Burj Khalifa

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26 performed an opulent Indian music and dance routine as their friends and family clapped along at the Umaid Bhawan palace in the western city of Jodhpur.

The multi-day festivities - dubbed India’s "wedding of the year" - continued into the night with a Hindu ritual for the superstar couple.

RT if you want to see this happen@priyankachopra @nickjonas, your love story has melted our hearts & we'd like to invite you to Dubai to say your vows once again, at the highest man-made point in the world: The @BurjKhalifa #Spire. We've planned it all, DM us if you're up for it pic.twitter.com/4EiKqBGVpN— Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) December 7, 2018

Now Emaar want the couple to do it all over again in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa - the highest man-made point in the world.

The developer posted a public invite on Twitter, asking the couple send a direct message if they wished to take up the offer of holding re-saying their vows again in Dubai.

“We've planned it all, DM us if you're up for it,” said the tweet, which is receiving plenty of reaction from excited fans.

Chopra - who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 - is one of Bollywood’s most identifiable stars and one of the few to have achieved success in the West.

She starred in the ABC thriller series "Quantico" and has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Jonas first found success as a child star, as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings.

