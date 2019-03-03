Michael Kors reveals Middle East edition

The brand created a head scarf for the first time in its history

The US fashion brand is tapping into halal fashion with a new head scarf

Michael Kors has revealed a limited edition womenswear line exclusive to the Middle East as part of its Spring 2019 line.

For the first time in the brand’s history, it created a painterly head scarf paired with a woven caftan and Mindy lace-up sneaker.

The flowing bell-sleeve caftan and headscarf exude effortless elegance with an olive and white carnation print set against a dramatic black base.



The collection exudes effortless elegance and chic

The Mindy lace-up sneaker, however, projects chic appeal for those with a sporty side. Created in crisp leather with 3D blooms in olive, black and white, it complements the capsule collection’s painterly headscarf or caftan.

Projecting relaxed glamour from head to toe, the line focuses on urban romance, with the pieces striking a balance of edge and easy elegance.

The extension of the larger Spring 2019 Michael Kors line, which comprises 27 pieces, will be available across the brand’s stores in the Middle East starting March 2019.