Is it worth investing in an accounting solution? Answer 5 questions to find out

Brand View: The right financial software can simplify the management of your business's finances, so that you can focus on developing new ideas, meeting customers and growing revenues

As a business owner operating in a dynamic, UAE, you’re drowning in paperwork and numbers.

The right financial software can simplify the management of your business’s finances, so that you can focus on developing new ideas, meeting customers and growing revenues.

But how do you know it’s time to move over to an accounting solution? Answer these 5 questions:

Are you struggling to track your cash flow, income and expenses?

With the right accounting package, you can generate a range of financial reports with a swipe on your mobile device or a click of your mouse. You can track sales performance, see which of your product lines are profitable or not, generate forecasts and budgets, and call up profit and loss statements.

Are you spending a lot of time filing financial records and doing your books?

An accounting package gives you one place to keep your accounting records – and they’ll be accurate and up to date.

Is your accountant asking you to invest in accounting solutions?

If your accountant tells you that you need an accounting solution, take heed. The accountant is probably billing you for a lot of manual work done on your behalf. He or she may also be concerned about your ability to produce accurate financial records in a timely fashion.

Are you struggling to stay on top of issuing and paying invoices?

With the right accounting package in place, you can quote from the accounting solution and then generate a customised, professional-looking invoice when it’s time to bill. You should be able to easily create recurring invoices for each customer that needs to pay you the same amount each month.

Do you find reconciliations to be a pain?

Manual reconciliations are slow, inefficient, and prone to human error. With the right accounting solution, you can link your online banking account to your financial solution and each day your accounting records will be updated automatically.

Sage Business Cloud Accounting can put an end to your accounting worries. No more late-night invoicing. No more chasing payments. No more sweating the cash flow.

Want a business software solution that will evolve alongside your business? Find out more about Sage Business Cloud, the only cloud platform your business will ever need and sign up for a free trial today.

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.