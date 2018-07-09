Second phase of Emirati Coder programme launched

Emirati Coder aims to create a pool of talent that will be capable to meet the challenges of the future labour market

Sandooq Al Watan, the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support research projects that are in line with the UAE’s vision to diversify beyond oil, has announced the start of the second phase of the Emirati Coder programme.

The programme was developed in conjunction with Abu Dhabi-based education consultancy Ajyal Talent Management, a DarkMatter company.

Emirati Coder aims to create a pool of talent that will be capable to meet the challenges of the future labour market. It primarily focuses on developing students’ knowledge of the language of programming.

The second phase of Emirati Coder follows the successful first phase, which was launched at the end of January this year with the aim of refining students’ creative thinking skills, enhancing their ability to solve problems and developing their experience in building electronic applications.

The targeted 600 students across five regions in the UAE will spend two weeks in workshops comprising four key elements - how to programme electronic games, how to programme robotics, coding for electronic applications and choosing the best ideas and innovations through testing.

"Current technological developments will radically change job market. With 60 percent of future jobs expected to require programming skills, the Emirati Coder programme seeks to future-proof a generation of young people by providing them with the skills that will both enable them to meet the requirements of the labour market and help them to contribute to the development of the UAE,” said Mohamed Taj Al-Deen Al Qadhi, director general of Sandooq Al Watan.

“The first phase of the programme witnessed wide participation from students in UAE schools. In the second phase, we have increased both the number of students and the areas in which the programme will be held with the objective of opening access to as many students as possible,” he added.

Emirati Coder is open to all students between the ages of 7 and 14 incorporating theoretical components that include classroom lectures, internet sessions and practical applications to equip Emirati students for the requirements of the future labour market by teaching them the basics of programming.

Students can register through the website http://uaecoder.ae/.

Sandooq Al Watan said its mission is to cement the UAE’s position among the world’s 20 most innovative countries.