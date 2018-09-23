UAE unveils real-time air quality index through app

UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have teamed up to launch a UAE Air Quality Index on the MOCCAE app.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have teamed up to launch a UAE Air Quality Index on the MOCCAE app, it was announced on Saturday.

The index displays real-time readings of the satellite-monitored air quality index (AQI) across the UAE, which can forecast air quality up to three days in advance and predict the concentration of dust and particulate matters with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

“Air pollution is arguably one of the most important concerns around the world today and has a serious impact on human health and the environment,” said Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

“That is why the quality of the air we breathe is a key issue highlighted in the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.”

Al Zeyoudi added that the ministry believes that providing the public with access to real-time air quality data will help them “make informed decisions to help the national achieve its targets.”

There are currently 41 air quality monitoring stations in the UAE.

The AQI is based on the concentration of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and particulate matter.

To ensure that the data is easily understood by the public, pollutant values have been colour codes on the AQI, which is accessible on the MOCCAE smart application and web portal.