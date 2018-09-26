Dubai's Workz launches e-SIM for new iPhone users in the UAE

Solution provides operators in the UAE with capability to allow owners of eSIM-enabled devices to connect without the need for a physical SIM card

Dubai-based Workz Group has, in partnership with Truphone, announced the launch of a new remote SIM provisioning solution for mobile network operators.

The solution provides operators in the UAE with the immediate capability to allow owners of eSIM-enabled devices such as the new iPhone and Apple Watch to connect to their network without the need for a physical SIM card.

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a SIM card separately.

Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing, Workz said in a statement.

Video of The rise of AI in the UAE

Rge Workz announcement comes a few days after du and Etisalat reportedly said they are working with Apple to make dual SIM capabilities available to customers.

The inclusion of the eSIM technology in this month’s launch of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR has seen many market analysts predicting a rapid adoption of the technology worldwide. The complete cloud-based solution for mobile network operators is comprised of the provisioning platform and management of subscriber’s eSIMs.

Workz co-CEO Brad Taylor said: “We’re delighted to introduce this ground-breaking new offering in conjunction with our partners Truphone. This solution is a key development in our consumer offerings to manage embedded and removable eSIMs.

"It means that we can provide a GSMA SAS-certified cloud-based Consumer solution for immediate market deployment. We have already received significant interest from network operators and we anticipate working on a number of proof of concepts and market launches in the coming months.

"Our alliance with Truphone creates many rich new opportunities for mobile network operators to collaborate with device manufacturers. The eSIM is probably the biggest development in the history of the SIM card since it was first invented and our solution enables operators to realise the benefits of the new technology and gain far greater control of their SIM provisioning supply chain.”

Steve Alder, chief business development officer at Truphone, added: “eSIM technology is the next big thing in telecommunications and the impact will be felt by everyone involved, from consumers to chipset manufacturers and all those in-between.”