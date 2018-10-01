Over 50% of Gitex Shopper visitors plan to buy smartphone

Survey reveals Gitex Shopper consumers are most interested in purchasing electronic items of personal use, such as laptops, tablets and smartwatches

More than 50 percent of visitors plan to buy a new smartphone at the upcoming Gitex Shopper 2018 exhibition which starts on Tuesday, according to new research.

Smartphones were the most bought electronic item last year and it continues to remain the most favorite this year, said the latest study conducted by Kantar.



It said consumers are also interested in purchasing electronic items of personal use, such as laptops, tablets and smartwatches. Moreover, a majority of respondents are willing to invest in two products on average, a pattern similar to last year.

In all, 87 percent of respondents are serious buyers with the intention to purchase a product at the exhibition. The study further revealed that 75 percent of respondents who had visited the exhibition in 2017 plan to return this year.

Amol Ghate, managing director, Kantar Insights UAE, said: “Over the years Gitex has become a strong brand in its own right. Like past years, even this year consumers are looking forward to Gitex and despite having a more cautious spending outlook otherwise, are still looking forward to spending similar amounts of money during the fest as they did last year.

"This shows that a great product mix and the excitement of catching a good bargain will always continue to excite consumers”.