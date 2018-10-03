Revealed: the Hyperloop capsule planned for the UAE

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, the company which plans to operate a system in the UAE in 2020, has provided a first look of its passenger capsule

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, the company which plans to operate a futuristic transport system in the UAE in 2020, has provided a first look of its full-scale passenger capsule.

At an unveiling ceremony in Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, it was announced that Quintero One is constructed almost completely out of HyperloopTT’s Vibranium, a specially made dual-layer smart composite material.

It was built at the Southern Spain aerospace facilities of HyperloopTT’s partner Airtificial, a new company formed by the merger of composite expert Carbures and engineering company Inypsa that manufactures for many leading companies including Airbus and Boeing.

Quintero One measures 32 metres and weighs 5 tons. It has 72 sensors and will be delivered to HyperloopTT’s research and development centre in Toulouse, France for additional assembly and integration into the system, before it is used on one of the first commercial tracks, a statement said.

Video of Which GCC cities will build a mass transit system?

“Working together with engineers from HyperloopTT, we are proud to be pushing the envelope of smart materials in transportation and manufacturing,” said Airtificial co-founder and chairman, Rafael Contreras.“The creation of this capsule represents over a year long journey of the best expertise in design, engineering, and the development of cutting edge materials,” added Dirk Ahlborn HyperloopTT co-founder and CEO. “In just five years we have solved and improved upon all of the technology needed for Hyperloop with our new levitation system, vacuum pumps, batteries, and smart composites. This capsule will be a part of one of the most efficient transportation systems ever made.”HyperloopTT, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, signed an agreement with Aldar Properties earlier this year which will allow it to start construction of a Hyperloop system in Abu Dhabi.

The deal will also see the construction of HyperloopTT’s XO Square Innovation Centre and a Hyperloop Visitor Centre in Aldar’s Seih Al Sdeirah landbank.

HyperloopTT said it plans construction of the line in several phases starting within the 10km allocation, with further development aimed at creating a commercial Hyperloop network across the UAE and beyond.

Bibop Gresta, chairman of HyperloopTT, said at the time: “With regulatory support, we hope the first section will be operational in time for Expo 2020.”