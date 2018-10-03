GITEX Shopper 2018: the best tech, gadget offers available

Checkout the best special offers on gadgets and electronics available at this year's GITEX Shopper

GITEX Shopper 2018 has opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and this year's show promises to deliver big savings for shoppers.

All the major brands and the leading retailers in the UAE have their own offers and giveaways, so to help you get the most from the Shopper experience, ITP.net has compiled our guide to the best deals at Shopper.

Retailers

All of the major electronics specialists are present at GITEX, and they are all offering discounts and giveaway bundles on the most popular lines. Here's the standout deals from the leading big box chains.

Carrefour

HP notebook 15DA0004 down to AED 2,199 from AED 2,499

iPhone XS LTE down to AED 4,699 from AED 4,859

Samsung UHD curved TV 65" NU7300 AED 3,899 - was AED 4,999

WD Elements external hard drive 3TB was AED 329, now AED 309

Samsung S9 Plus LTE dual SIM 2399 down from AED 3,499

Samsung UHD curved TV 55" NU7300 2599 down from AED 3,199

Samsung S9 LTE dual SIM AED 1,999 was AED 3,099

Samsung S8+ LTE dual SIM AED 1,899 with 128GB microSD

Samsung S8 LTE dual SIM AED 1,749 down from AED 2,939 with 128GB microSD

Samsung A6+ dual SIM AED 979, down from AED 1,449

Samsung A6 2018 LTE Dual SIM AED 799, down from AED 1,249

Samsung J4+ 2018 LTE Dual SIM was AED 649 now AED 599

Samsung J4 LTE dual SIM now AED 449 was AED 649

Sharaf DG

Samsung Galaxy A6+ 1,049dhs

HP notebook 15-DA0022NE 2,199dhs

Lenovo Y530 Laptop 4599 AED 4,799

Canon triple lens bundle - EOS 4000D DSLR + 18-55mm lens + 75-300mm lens + 50mm lens kit AED1,999

Sony 85" 4K UHD HDR Android LED TV 9,999AED

Samsung 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV 6,999AED

WD Passport external hard drive 1TB + 32GB dual drive USB + hard disk case AED229

Jumbo

Play & Win - Cash prizes every hour and 65" Sony TV daily

MacBook Pro 13" from AED 7,499 with free Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headset + 1TB external hard drive

MacBook Pro 15" from AED 9,999 with free Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headset + 1TB external hard drive

MacBook 13" from AED 5,459 with free Targus Trolley bag and 1TB external hard drive

Sony 4K HDR 55X8500F Android TV AED 3,799

Samsung Note 9 128GB + 32" HD LED TV + Sony Headset + Targus Backpack - AED 3,899

Samsung Note 9 512GB + 40" HD LED TV + Sony Headset + Targus Backpack - AED 4,899

Mobile phones with giveaways including Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headsets, Selfie Sticks, Powerbanks, watches, Xoopar Wireless Speakers, Backpacks, MicroSD cards

Notebooks and tablets with Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headsets, external hard drives, trolley bags, x-mini speakers, anti-virus software

DigiTech

15th Anniversary Bonanza - 150 winners in 60 days. Win 15kg of Gold (minimum purchase AED100)

Sony 55" 4K Smart LED TV AED 2,299 was AED 3,499

Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV 3799 down from AED 5564

TCL 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV was 4199dhs now AED 2599

JBL Harman Soundbar 2.1 Channel, 150W with wireless subwoofer 488AED

Nikon DSLR D3500 AED 1899 was AED2099

Sony Wireless Headphone WI C300BZE AED155

Technology brand leaders are also pushing out the boat for GITEX Shopper, with deals from major brands available from their retail partners and online in many cases.

XTouch - Stand 1B

XTouch has created an exciting set of promotional deals covering its entire range of phones. The Happy Hour offer starts from 5pm to 8pm every day, and includes "Buy 1 Get 1 for free", flash sales up to 50% discount and extra discounts or free gifts with Fortune Wheel interactive activities on site.

XTouch will be showcasing its innovative smart accessories to excite customers. These include the XBook, which is a fingerprint locked notebook designed to keep business notes secured, and XBone, an exquisitely designed bluetooth bone conduction earphone featured with sweat resistance and up to 4 hours of music and calls which demonstrates the long-lasting battery. Or online at - www.xtouchdevice.com

Nokia

Nokia phones available at Axiom, Carrefour, Lulu, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jacky's.

Visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 30%, including gift vouchers of up to AED 600 from all HMD retailers on a wide range of devices ready to meet different consumer needs and at different price points. All Nokia phones deliver a pure, secure and up to date Android experience for an outstanding performance:

Nokia 2.1 - now priced at AED 359 instead of AED 399

Nokia 3.1 - get it for AED 469 instead of AED 519

Nokia 6.1 (3/32) for AED 899 and convert your purchase into 2000 Carrefour MyClub points

With AED 200 gift voucher, you can get Nokia 6.1 (4/64) for AED 799 instead of AED 999

Nokia 8 now priced at AED 1199 instead of AED 1699 upon getting AED 500 gift voucher.

Nokia 8 Sirocco is now priced at AED 1799 only instead of AED 2399, upon getting AED 600 gift voucher.

Huawei

Huawei will be launching three a number of new products at GITEX Shopper, including:

Huawei MateBook X Pro, the world's first notebook with FullView display screen, which is available for AED 6,999 with a free laptop bag, Bluetooth mouse and MateDock 2

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Pro at AED 1,999 and HUAWEI MediaPad M5 10 AED 1,599

Huawei P20 Pro: original price was AED 2,999. Price at GITEX Shopper 2018 is AED 2,399 with free ear buds.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: original price AED 1,999. Price at GITEX Shopper 2018 is AED 1,699

Huawei nova 3: original price was AED 1,799. Price at GITEX Shopper 2018 is AED 1,599 with free bag and selfie stick

Huawei nova 3i - original price was AED 1,299. Price at GITEX Shopper 2018 is AED 1,099

Huawei nova 3e - original price 1,099. Price at GITEX Shopper 2018 is AED 999