Dubai Police AI-powered 'smart system' nabs 109 wanted criminals

An artificial intelligence (AI) powered Dubai Police ‘smart system’ has led to the capture of 109 ‘wanted’ criminals, officials have announced.

The ‘smart area’ system – which uses facial recognition technology to alert officials of the whereabouts of suspects – also led to the apprehension of 441 other individuals suspected of various crimes.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, the assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for criminal investigation, said that the programme – which was implemented in the jurisdiction of the Muraqqabat Police Station – is part of a wider effort to use smart technologies to monitor and control crime in Dubai.

The strategy, he added, also involved the use of cameras that can identity and track vehicle license plate numbers. The cameras and facial recognition technology were all linked to the operations room of the Muraqqabat Police Station.

In September, Dubai Police and Majid Al Futtaim signed an MoU to develop a ‘smart’ police station at Tilal Al Ghaf, the company’s flagship new Dubai project.

At the time, Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, assistant commandant for Community Happiness and Equipment at Dubai Police, said that the force plans to provide completely virtual access for the public to police services by 2030.

“Smart Police Stations are part of our vision to support happiness in Dubai, improving access to police services for members of the public,” he said.