First foreign space agency opens in Abu Dhabi

New office also allows the for the development of an Earth observation satellite to contribute to tackle climate change

French space agency - Centre National d’Etudes Spatiale (CNES) – opened a representative office in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first foreign space agency opening a representative office in the UAE.

The partnership allows both countries to mutually exchange skills and conduct common projects and aims to allow new missions to be developed jointly.

The new office also allows the for the development of an Earth observation satellite to contribute to tackle climate change, as per the agreement signed during the visit of Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France, to the UAE in February 2018.

Jean-Yves Le Gall, president of the CNES, speaking at the announcement today in Abu Dhabi, said, “To lead this endeavour to invent the future of space, we need to exchange ideas and try to see things differently. This is exactly what international cooperation and our partnership with the UAE is fostering at CNES.”

The agreement also fosters the emergence of a new generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics specialists and nurture new space-based applications, supporting economic development and a more sustainable society.