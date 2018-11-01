Dubai says to host top summit on disruptive technology

Dubai Future Foundation has announced its partnership with Dr Peter H Diamandis, executive founder of Singularity University, to host the Abundance 360 summit.

A summit on disruptive technology, ranging from machine learning to robotics, virtual reality and blockchain, will be held in Dubai next year.

Dubai Future Foundation has announced its partnership with Dr Peter H Diamandis, executive founder of Singularity University, to host the Abundance 360 (A360) summit on March 26-27.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chairman of Dubai Executive Council and chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, the two-day summit is dubbed the "Davos for Exponential Tech".

With the global gathering held every year in Beverly Hills in January, and regional summits held in Shanghai, Sao Paulo and now Dubai, the gathering curates insights from the world’s leading experts in disruptive technology, ranging from machine learning to robotics, virtual reality and blockchain, showcasing how they will impact business and the world in the next 1-3 years.

Video of What will a Smart Dubai really look like?

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: "Partnering with A360 comes as Dubai Future Foundation continues to work on exploring ways to bring the future, along with all the potential benefits, to today’s world.

"Our role has always been rooted in innovation, and exploration, of the potentials and possibilities of emerging and new technologies in serving humanity today. We are also working to positively impact the culture around us to support risk-taking and entrepreneurship, for it's our firm belief that human ingenuity is key to delivering on the future."

Diamandis added "I am incredibly excited to bring Abundance 360 to the UAE, a country that is pushing the boundaries of technological innovation.

"Bringing the summit to Dubai reflects my passion and mission to help entrepreneurs in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa understand the impact of exponential technologies, and to give the region’s leaders a hands-on experience of the rate of change that is going on in their region and the world."