Smartphone giant Nokia picks Dubai for new product launch

Swedish phone firm tweets December 5 event in Dubai, rumoured to be launch date for Nokia 9

Swedish smartphone giant Nokia is set to reveal a major product launch in Dubai next month.

A tweet by HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas teased the event on December 5, with rumours circulating that the emirate will host the launch of the Nokia 9.

The tweet featured a photo of three phones engulfed in shadows with only their edges visible.

As well as the Nokia 9, the photo is reported to show the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus.

HMD Global, branded as HMD, is a Finnish mobile phone company, made up of the mobile phone business that Nokia had sold to Microsoft in 2014, then bought back in 2016.