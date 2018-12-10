ADGM Courts unveils world's first digital courtroom

ADGM Courts digital courtroom includes digital handling of all documentation and video and audio links for participants.

Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM Courts) has launched a digital, bespoke courtroom in the ADGM Building on Al Maryah Island.

The digital courtroom, which ADGM says is the first of its kind worldwide, is intended to create a holistic digital environment to handle all court processes.

It provides both local and remote access to digital court files, case management and evidence bundles, in real time, so that all parties can access relevant documents immediately.

Participants can be linked by broadcast-quality live video and audio links, to allow full interaction from anywhere in the world.

The systems will enable completely paperless processes and increase efficiency, reduce time and costs, and significantly expedite litigation processes.

ADGM Courts has already successfully launched its eCourts online platform to transform civil and commercial courts interactions.

Together, the digital courtroom and eCourts platform have created a new standard of judicial and dispute-resolution services in the region and globally, ADGM claims.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State and chairman of ADGM, said: "The introduction of the unique digital courtroom reinforces ADGM's contribution to providing an open, progressive and international jurisdiction for businesses and investments to flourish with certainty."

The Right Honourable Lord David Hope of Craighead KT, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, added: "The future of the judicial landscape is inevitably gravitating towards technology. This makes the digital courtroom a natural next step and a vital feature of ADGM Courts' services.

"What is particularly noteworthy is that the concept of the digital courtroom is our response to consulting with users so that we can meet their needs and streamline litigation processes. We have focused on the design, functionality and capabilities to achieve the ideal balance between technological integration and user interface.

"We are confident that our new offering will act as a benchmark for how courts operate. It will demonstrate how courts can drive change in the legal sector to everyone's advantage."