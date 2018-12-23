US embassy in UAE suspends tweets 'due to a lapse in appropriations'

Hundreds of thousands of government employees are to go without pay or be furloughed because of the US government's shutdown

The Twitter account of the US embassy in Abu Dhabi has been suspended because of a “lapse in appropriations” caused by the government shutdown in the Unites States.

In a Tweet on Saturday, the US embassy’s official Twitter account said that it will no longer be posting updates “due to a lapse in appropriations” and advised people to follow the account of the State Department.

Posting to this account will be suspended due to the lapse in appropriations. For updates from the Department please follow @StateDept— US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) December 22, 2018

The account also re-tweeted a message from the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs noting that scheduled passport and visa services will go on, at least at the moment.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa services will continue in the US and overseas during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits,” the tweet noted. “We will not update this account until this account until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information.”

The tweets come as over 400,000 federal employees in a number of government entities – including the departments of Homeland Security and justice – have been told they will have to work without pay, while another 380,000 will be furloughed temporarily.

The government’s partial shutdown stems from President Donald Trump’s demands that $5 billion be allocated for a wall along the Mexican border.

So far, efforts to negotiate a deal have failed after the president refused a short-term funding deal that did not include the money for the wall.