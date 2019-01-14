Omantel, Ooredoo extend Omani operating licences for 15 years

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) approved the renewal of both operating licences, at a cost of $195 million (OMR75m) each.

Both licences have been renewed to operate the current 4G spectrum, but not 5G

Omani telcos Omantel and Ooredoo have renewed their operating licences for a further 15 years, starting from February this year.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) approved the renewal of both operating licences, at a cost of $195 million (OMR75m) each.

“A one-time license renewal fees of RO75mn will be levied by the TRA and be paid into two equal portions in 2019 and 2020,” Omantel said.

Both licences have been renewed to operate the current 4G spectrum, but not 5G.

“The renewed license shall include all existing spectrums allocated for the company, excluding 5G spectrum,” Ooredoo said.