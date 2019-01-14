How Dubai Expo 2020 plans to deal with waste

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, welcomed Abdulaziz Mohammed Khan Abdullah, chairman, Dulsco, to Expo 2020 for the official signing ceremony.

Expo 2020 takes step towards its target to divert 85% of waste from landfill after joining forces with Dulsco

Expo 2020 Dubai has taken a significant step towards its target to divert 85 percent of waste from landfill after joining forces with Dulsco, an environmental organisation at the forefront of the UAE’s waste management sector.

As Expo 2020’s Official Waste Management Partner, Dulsco will implement innovative solutions, supporting Dubai’s aim to host one of the most sustainable World Expos ever, a statement said.

Dulsco’s Waste2Resource (W2R) facility, located in Dubai South, will help to divert waste from landfill in the lead-up to and during Expo 2020, it added.

This will be achieved by using the latest technologies to reduce, reuse, recycle and repurpose, contributing to the circular economy, where waste becomes a valuable resource for other activities.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, welcomed Abdulaziz Mohammed Khan Abdullah, chairman, Dulsco, to Expo 2020 for the official signing ceremony.

Al Ali said: “It is essential to the future of our planet that we live more sustainable lives, and World Expos can play an important role in promoting long-term solutions to environmental issues. By collaborating with Dulsco, Expo 2020 has an opportunity to assist the circular economy through effective waste management, helping to preserve our surroundings and shape a better world for generations to come.”

Abdullah added: “We are delighted to partner with Expo 2020 to provide sustainable, innovative solutions to waste management, and contribute to an enduring legacy that supports District 2020 and Dubai South.

“We will use our knowledge, passion and drive, alongside partnerships with key global waste-diversion technology companies, to support Expo 2020 in its target to achieve 85 percent waste diversion.”

The breakdown of waste during Expo 2020 is expected to include 48 percent organic material, 39 percent recyclables and 13 percent general waste.

Dulsco will process organic material using composting solutions such as turning food waste into fertilisers and diverting waste streams to create bio-fuels.

Recyclable material such as paper and cardboard will be turned into mouldable products, such as cup holders, seed pots and boutique gift boxes, for use on the Expo site. Used glass will be upcycled into Expo memorabilia in partnership with local SME ChoChoma, and plastic will be converted into a variety of products such as bags and t-shirts.

For general waste, Dulsco is evaluating waste-to-energy opportunities that will contribute to the long-term environmental legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, and 70 percent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.